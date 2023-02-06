Beckwith Theatre announces 2023 season Published 9:59 am Monday, February 6, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The Beckwith Theatre has announced its 2023 season.

“We are very excited about the variety of shows we have planned for this year,” said Jennifer Shoemaker, Treasurer for the Beckwith Board of Directors. “It has been a rough couple of years for the arts. Last year we did all comedies; we wanted to lift spirits as people were able to come back to the theatre. This year we have a range of shows.”

“A great deal of thought and research goes into our play selection. It is our goal and mission to bring to the community a varied slate: comedies and dramas, beloved classics and thought-provoking plays which challenge and expand us” said Jack Gannon, President for the Beckwith Board of Directors.

This year’s shows are:

Sylvia by A. R. Gurney

A man deals with a mid-life crisis, not by falling in love with a younger woman but with a dog he befriends (played onstage by a woman).

April 14 – 23

​Jeeves in Bloom adapted by Margaret Raether

The nearly perfect valet Jeeves and his comically flawed employer Bertie Wooster get entangled in comic situations both romantic and financial.

June 2 – 11

An Inspector Calls by J. B. Priestley

A classic, compelling mystery, which moves us to examine our consciences and remember to look after one another.

July 21 – 30

The Outgoing Tide by Bruce Graham

In a summer cottage on Chesapeake Bay, Gunner has hatched an unorthodox plan to secure his family’s future but meets with resistance from his wife and son, who have plans of their own.

September 8 – 17

Second Samuel by Pamela Parker

In the small, Southern town of Second Samuel residents seem to care about each other until the town’s shocking secret is revealed and they are driven to examine what caring really means.

October 27 – November 5

Tickets are $15 per person for all events and are reserved by calling the box office at 269.782.7653. Season tickets are available for $60.

For more information visit BeckwithTheatre.com.