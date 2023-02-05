Otsego sweeps Niles in Wolverine Conference play Published 12:56 pm Sunday, February 5, 2023

OTSEGO — Host Otsego swept Niles in Wolverine Conference basketball Friday night.

The Bulldogs kept the Viking girls basketball team winless on the season with a 62-25 setback, while the Niles boys basketball team dropped a 61-38 decision to Otsego.

Boys Basketball

The Bulldogs (12-1, 8-0) remained atop the Wolverine Conference standings as they decided the outcome of Friday’s game in the opening quarter by outscoring Niles 19-3.

The Vikings (6-8, 5-4 Wolverine) never seriously challenged Otsego the remainder of the contest. The Bulldogs led 34-15 at halftime and 43-28 heading to the fourth quarter.

Jayson Johnson and Jaden Ivery scored 10 points each to lead the Vikings.

Sam Kronkema led the Bulldogs with 12 points. Brevin Gabos added 11 points.

Niles will host Buchanan Monday night at 7 p.m.

There will be a tribute to the late Bill Weaver, who remains Niles’ all-time leading scorer. Weaver, who died last November, was a three-year starter for the Vikings. High school was only 10th through 12th grade back then.

Weaver went on to coach the Buchanan girls basketball team for 21 years before retiring in 2009. His Bucks went 340-132 with nine Lakeland Conference championships, seven Class C District championships, two regional title and a pair of Final Four appearances.

Buchanan won the 1990 Class C state championship.

Girls Basketball

Niles kept the game close through one quarter before the Bulldogs pulled away in the second quarter by outscoring the Vikings 19-4 as they opened up a 31-12 advantage.

Niles (0-16, 0-10 Wolverine) trailed 50-22 heading into the final eight minutes.

Elly Matlock scored 11 points to lead the Vikings, who also got six points from Tanaya Brown.

Otsego (9-7, 5-4 Wolverine) was led by Aly Aldrich and Tessa Prough, who both finished with 10 points.

Niles is off until Friday when it travels to Sturgis for another Wolverine Conference contest.