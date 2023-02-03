Williams 3-pointer lifts Roadrunners past Glen Oaks Published 11:57 am Friday, February 3, 2023

CENTREVILLE — A long-range 3-pointer from Mark Williams with 12.6 seconds remaining lifted Southwestern Michigan College to a 69-66 Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference men’s basketball victory over Glen Oaks Wednesday night.

The game-winner from the Chicago area native, helped the Roadrunners win their second consecutive Western Conference contest and it was SMC’s fourth win in its last five games.

The win improved the Roadrunners to 12-6 overall and 3-2 in league contests.

The SMC women’s team was not as fortunate as the Vikings defeated the Roadrunners 80-62 in Western Conference action.

Men’s Basketball

Southwestern’s “cardiac kids” continued a recent trend of falling behind and then rallying in the second half for a victory.

The Roadrunners trailed 39-30 after 20 minutes of play, but responded by outscoring Glen Oaks 39-27 in the second half to pull out the dramatic win.

Neither team shot particularly well from the field, but Southwestern Michigan did connect on 9-of-26 3-pointers compared to 4-of-24 for the Vikings.

Williams was 5-of-10 from beyond the arc to lead the Roadrunners with 15 points. He also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

Southwestern Michigan also got 14 points from Niles’ Mari Nichols and 10 points from Niles’ Mikel Forrest. Nichols had seven rebounds and six steals for the Roadrunners, while Forrest had six rebounds.

Sean Burress (Harvey, Illinois) finished with nine points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Daivion Boleware led the Vikings with 16 points. DeAndre Francis added 15 points and former Brandywine standout Caleb Byrd 14 points.

The Roadrunners will host Lake Michigan College at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Women’s Basketball

Southwestern Michigan led 37-36 at halftime, but could not keep pace with Glen Oaks in the second half.

The Vikings outscored the Roadrunners 23-10 in the pivotal third quarter to open up a 59-40 advantage heading to the final 10 minutes of play. Glen Oaks poured in another 23 points in the fourth quarter while holding Southwestern to 13 points.

The Roadrunners (12-7, 2-3 Western Conference) continues to struggle on the road. Southwestern is 9-0 at home in the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse, but is now 1-6 in road contests.

Niles’ Kamryn Patterson led the Roadrunners with 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals, while Edwardsburg’s Macey Laubach finished with 13 points, four rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks. Cameron Thomas (Hazel Crest, Illinois) added 12 points, swven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Southwestern Michigan will host Lake Michigan College at 1 p.m. Saturday.