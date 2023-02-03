Icy roads contribute to Volinia Township crash Published 12:43 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

MARCELLUS — Icy road conditions contributed to a single-vehicle crash in Volinia Township Friday morning.

At approximately 7:42 a.m., Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash on Lawrence Road just south of 96th Avenue.

Upon investigation, deputies found that a vehicle driven by Victoria Winn, 18, of Decatur, was heading north bound on Lawrence Road and lost control on an icy roadway. Her vehicle left the roadway crashing into a tree.

Winn was transported to Paw Paw Bronson Lakeview Hospital via Pride Ambulance for injuries from the crash. Assisting on scene were the Wayne Township Fire Department, PrideCare Ambulance.

Winn was wearing her seat belt and alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.