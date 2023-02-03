Harold Peterson Published 12:24 am Friday, February 3, 2023

Dec. 25. 1930-Jan. 26, 2023

Harold V. Peterson, 92, of Dowagiac, passed away late Thursday evening, Jan.26, 2023, at his home. He was born on Dec. 25, 1930, in Chicago, IL, the son of Carl and Lillian (Anderson) Peterson. Their family moved to Michigan in 1946, where Harold attended Decatur High School. He apprenticed as a bricklayer in Chicago and returned to Michigan, where he joined the US Navy. Harold served with the Navy Seabees for four years.

On March 18, 1967, Harold was married to the former Marcella Mead, who survives. Also surviving are two children, Glenna (Tim) Newton and Eric (Dawn) Peterson; sister, Ruth Pickens; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one grandson and two great-grandsons.

A service to celebrate Harold’s life will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 3, at Clark Chapel — Starks Family Funeral Homes, 405 Center Street, Dowagiac, where friends may visit with the family from 12 p.m., until the time of service. Pastor Rick Romeo will officiate. Memorial contributions in Dave’s name may be directed to First Christian Church, Dowagiac. Those wishing to share a memory of Harold online may do so at www.clarkch.com