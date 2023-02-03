24-hour gym Elevate 24 SLR opens in Niles Published 12:50 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

NILES — A fitness brand familiar with the Niles community has set up shop in a new location downtown.

Elevate 24 SLR, 115 East Main St., opened its doors to the Niles community Friday morning for in-house membership signups.

The 24-hour gym, owned by Stephanie Reno of SLR Pilates, offers free weights, circuit training, functional fitness, cardio equipment, personal training as well as an in-house physical therapist.

Readers interested in signing up can do so from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Membership packages include a one-year contract at $39.99 per month, $35 per month for seniors, veterans, first responders and students and $60 month to month without a contract.

An online membership sign-up option will be available soon at elevate24slr.com.

Elevate 24 SLR is a fresh start for Reno, who decided to open her gym in the spacious 115 E. Main St. location formerly home to Woolworth’s. Reno is happy to give the historic building a new lease on life.

“The group Vision Realty bought this building and renovated it,” she said. “It was a huge undertaking and so now we have this space and then two apartments upstairs. A lot of work has gone into it.”

Reno looks forward to this next phase in her business’ growth.

“We’re just starting fresh,” Reno said. “We’re getting our brand and our way that we do things back into the community.”