Daily Data: Wednesday, Feb. 1

BOYS BASKETBALL

BRANDYWINE 61, CASSOPOLIS 35

At Niles

CASSOPOLIS 35

Davion Goins 14, Malachi Ward 3, Kaiden VanSyckle 0, Logan Pflug 0, Zantrell Simmering 2, CJ Powell 0, Kenny May 8, Trevon Peterson-Evans 0, Jayden Baucom 8, Jadyn Brown 0. TOTALS: 16 2-2 35

BRANDYWINE 61

Jamier Palmer 5, Nylen Goins 16, Robert Whiting 3, Jaremiah Palmer 11, Michael Palmer 2, Brock Dye 1, Byran Linley 20, Jaydon Spitler 3, Kevin Roberts 0, Robert Hartz 0, Ethan Adamczyk 0, Brad Covington 0, Caiden Wagley 0. TOTALS: 23 5-11 61

Cassopolis 15 19 27 35

Brandywine 11 27 42 61

3-point baskets: Cassopolis 1 (Ward), Brandywine 10 (Goins 4, Whiting, Linley 4, Spitler). Total fouls (fouled out): Cassopolis 10 (none), Brandywine 5 (none). Varsity records: Cassopolis 9-3, Brandywine 12-1

LAKESHORE 64, DOWAGIAC 28

At Stevensville

DOWAGIAC 28

Joshua Winchester-Jones 5, Isaiah Fitchett 5, Christian Wheaton 7, Isiah Hill 5, Ben Klann 0, Jamal Williams 3, Lamone Moore Jr. 1, Braylon Wade 0, Gianni Villalobos 2. TOTALS: 11 3-6 28.

LAKESHORE 64

Richard Smith 0, Jackson Bushu 6, Jack Carlisle 14, Matt Vaughn 13, Jake Chellman 8, Lane Fry 10, Owen Timmons 3, Bradley Mills 8, Alex Toothman 2. TOTALS: 28 1-5 64

Dowagiac 7 11 17 28

Lakeshore 7 31 44 64

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 3 (Winchester-Jones, Fitchett, Wheaton), Lakeshore 7 (Bushu 2, Carlisle 2, Fry 2, Timmons). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 7 (none), Lakeshore 11 (none). Varsity records: Dowagiac 1-12, Lakeshore 6-6

ST. JOSEPH 54, NILES 39

At St. Joseph

NILES 39

Jayson Johnson 9, Anthony Brady Jr. 2, Mike Phillips 6, Talen Bennett 0, Darris Johnson III 10, Ethan Chambliss 12, Alec Lozada 0. TOTALS: 16 3-6 39

ST. JOSEPH 54

Joron Brown 7, Matt Lanier 10, Kai Wyngarden 6, Chase Sanders 12, Victor Reyes 2, Luke Lehner 8, Benson Holleman 3, J.R. Scott 2, Jakob Diamond 4. TOTALS: 16 14-24 54

Niles 9 16 32 39

St. Joseph 14 22 40 54

3-point baskets: Niles 4 (D. Johnson 3, J. Johnson 1), St. Joseph 8 (Sanders 2, Lehner 2,, Lanier 1, Wyngarden 1, Holleman 1, Diamond 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 15 (Chambliss), St. Joseph 11. Varsity records: Niles 6-7, St. Joseph 9-3

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DOWAGIAC 53, CASSOPOLIS 49

At Casopolis

DOWAGIAC 53

Josie Lock 4, Rebecca Guernsey 5, Faith Green 0, Maggie Weller 21, Damia Brooks 0, Marlie Carpenter 6, Audrey Johnson 5, Alanah Smith 12. TOTALS: 20 10-20 53

CASSOPOLIS

Maliyah Flowers 0, Ella Smith 6, Alexis Millirans 3, Quianna Murray 9, Mackenzie Boyer 0, Atyanna Alford 23, Janayla Franklin 4, Ryley Bowsher 4. TOTALS: 16 14-22 49

Dowagiac 15 28 40 53

Cassopolis 10 20 39 49

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 3 (Guernsey, Weller 2), Cassopolis 3 (Millirans, Murray, Alford). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 21 (none), Cassopolis 20 (Millirans, Bowsher). Varsity records: Dowagiac 8-6, Cassopolis 10-4

ST. JOSEPH 62, NILES 22

At Niles

NILES 22

Lacheryl Hampton 0, Elly Matlock 0, Anastasia Kopczynski 3, Madison Zache 0, Kloe Kiggins 3, Alizabeth VanDePutte 2, Jessica Thornton 4, Kenzie Lakes 0, Alexandra Gerrits 0, Amirah Lee 4, Kayla Kiggins 2, Tanaya Brown 4. TOTALS: 8 3-10 22

ST. JOSEPH 62

Tess Kapelke 9, Cecilia Soler 3, Elenor Conway 0, Jaslynn Ward 22, Elly Fischer 5, Eleah Hedstrom 17, Ava Rommel 4, Grace Rommel 2. TOTAL: 26 6-13 62

St. Joseph 23 39 50 62

Niles 4 6 11 22

3-point baskets: St. Joseph 4 (Ward 3, Hedstrom), Niles 1 (Kl. Kiggins). Total fouls (fouled out): St. Joseph 13 (none). Niles 8 (none). Varsity records: St. Joseph 5-8, Niles 0-15