Brandywine Board of Education to host special meeting Thursday Published 2:31 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP — The Brandywine Community Schools Board of Education is hosting a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Brandywine Innovation Academy Conference Room, 1830 S. 3rd St.

According to the meeting agenda, the board will discuss moving the Feb. 13 BOE meeting to the Brandywine Athletic Community Center in anticipation of strong attendance. Other agenda items include business and operations, board reports and requests and a hearing of visitors.