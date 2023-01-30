Sanitary sewer overflow reported in Dowagiac Published 10:27 am Monday, January 30, 2023

DOWAGIAC — A sanitary sewer overflow occurred from 4: 13 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 just north of Dowagiac

A SSO discharge report from the City of Dowagiac’s Department of Public Service indicated that approximately 1,000 gallons of raw sewage discharged on M-51 North, just north of Dowagiac.

According to the report, an air relief valve malfunctioned, causing raw sewage to leak onto the land on the shoulder of M-51. DPS workers shut the ball valve to the air relief valve to stop the leak before spreading lime over the affected area. DPS will rebuild or replace the air relief valve.

Only land was impacted by the discharge.