Kelli McCrumb Published 6:13 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

Aug. 8, 1970-Jan. 28, 2023

Kelli Rene’ McCrumb, 52, of Dowagiac, MI passed away on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Corewell Hospital in St. Joseph, MI. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel — 405 Center St., Dowagiac, MI.

Kelli was born on Aug. 8, 1970, in St. Louis, MO to Charles and Linda (Letner) Shanks.

On March 20, 2017, in Denver, CO she married Nicole Mullin. Kelli is survived by Nicole; her children – Charles Gilmer of Watertown, WI, Witni Moon of Dowagiac, and Tyler Cook of WI; her parents Charles and Linda Shanks; sisters — Kerri (Dan) Hamel of St. Charles, MO and Kristi Schafer of Dallas, TX; brothers — Kody Shanks of Marshall, MO and Charles Shanks, II of the Ozarks, MO; and her connected family through Yarn On Front — she loved you all. Kelli is preceded in death by a son — Mykael Shanks.

Services celebrating Kelli’s life will be held at a later date. She was a master of all that she did. Her family and friends will be miss her but never forget her.