Gage Strawderman Published 10:25 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

April 1, 2003-Jan. 29, 2023

Gage David James Strawderman, 19, of Edwardsburg, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born on April 1, 2003, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana to Shawn D. and Brandy R. (Myers) Strawderman.

Gage was a 2021 graduate of Edwardsburg High School where he was part of the Edwardsburg Football Team that went on to win the state championship, gage receiving several honors as well. After high school Gage attended Southwest Michigan College earning his certification in welding. He was currently employed at the family business of S&S Machine and always was gifted, being born with a mechanics mind and sense of humor. He thoroughly enjoyed riding BMX bikes in his younger years and working on and driving trucks as an adult. Time spent with family and friends were very important to Gage and looked forward to camping or raising a little hell, mud-bogging. Gage was very patriotic and loved his country.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Clarence D. Strawderman and James Myers.

Gage leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Shawn and Brandy Strawderman of Edwardsburg; his sister, Cloey Strawderman (Andrew Hancock) of Mishawaka; a brother, Colten Strawderman of Edwardsburg; paternal grandmother, Paula (David) Miller of Edwardsburg; maternal grandmother, Kimberly Myers of Huntington, Indiana; uncle, Sean Myers of Indianapolis; an aunt, Stacy Strawderman of Edwardsburg as well as several cousins and countless friends.

A time of visitation will be held at Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. with the funeral beginning at 12 p.m. In keeping with Gage’s style, everyone is invited to wear their favorite pair of boots!

Memorial contributions may be made in care of his family where they will be creating something special in his memory.

Photos and memories may be shared with his family a www.BrownFuneralHomeNIles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.

Gage will be remembered for being the kind of friend that always was willing to lend a hand and be there for anyone who needed him. His smile and laughter will remain in our minds and hearts forever.