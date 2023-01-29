Roundup: Bucks fall to Tigers; Bobcats rout Coloma Published 7:17 pm Sunday, January 29, 2023

BUCHANAN — Visiting Benton Harbor remained in first place in the Lakeland Conference following their 73-40 victory over Buchanan in boys basketball action Friday night.

Playing back-to-back games did not affect the Brandywine boys basketball team as it rolled into Coloma and routed the Comets 63-33 in non-conference action Saturday night.

Benton Harbor at Buchanan

The Tigers outscored the Bucks 17-1 in the opening quarter and never looked back.

Benton Harbor (11-2, 5-0 Lakeland) led 39-16 at halftime and 54-25 after three quarters.

Jake Franklin led Buchanan (7-5, 1-4 Lakeland) with seven points. Karmine Brown and Liam McBeth both finished with six points.

Grant Gondrezick led the Tigers and all scorers with 24 points.

The Bucks are back in Tuesday as they host former BCS Athletic Conference foe Bridgman.

Brandywine at Coloma

If anyone thought the Bobcats would not be ready for its second game in less than 24 hours, those thoughts were erased quickly at Brandywine poured in 20 first-quarter points to open up a 13-point advantage.

The Bobcats (11-1) led 31-13 at halftime and 57-21 after three quarters.

Jarameiah Palmer led three Brandywine players in double figures with 17 points. Jamier Palmer added 16 and Nylen Goins 13.

Coloma’ Tyrell Taylor Owens scored a game-high 26 points.

Brandywine will host Cassopolis in a battle of two of the area’s best Division 3 teams Tuesday night. The Rangers will enter the game with a 9-2 record.