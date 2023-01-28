Daily Data: Saturday, Jan. 28
Published 2:21 am Saturday, January 28, 2023
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BRANDYWINE 59, BERRIEN SPRINGS 23
At Berrien Springs
BRANDYWINE 59
Adeline Gill 16, Ellie Knapp 18, Adelyn Drotoz 10, Ireland Prenkert 2, Tressa Hullinger 0, Miley Young 5, Kadence Brumitt 8, Cortney Bates 0. TOTALS: 22 8-10 59
BERRIEN SPRINGS 23
Jasyl Withers 0, Alaina Halliwell 0, Lillian Weigard 0, Allison Weigard 2, Zion Ellis 5, Aubre Smith 14, Suzy Markel 2. TOTALS: 10 2-4 23
Brandywine 22 42 50 59
Berrien Springs 4 . 8 17 23
3-point baskets: Brandywine 7 (Knapp 4, Drotoz 2, Brumitt 1), Berrien Springs 1 (Ellis 1). Total fouls: Brandywine 7, Berrien Springs 9. Varsity records: Brandywine 10-1, 4-1 Lakeland Conference; Berrien Springs 5-9, 0-6 Lakeland Conference
EDWARDSBURG 48, PLAINWELL 44
At Edwardsburg
PLAINWELL 44
Maya Johnson 4, Brooklyn Timpe 5, Grace Pettit 11, Ellery Troff 11, Lauren Vos 11, Jadyn Erdoby 2. TOTALS: 16 7-12 44
EDWARDSBURG 48
Maddie Pobuda 8, Kenzie Schaible 14, Averie Markel 2, Kourtney Zarycki 4, Chloe Baker 8, Lindsey Dalenberg 0, Abby Bossler 6, Val Johnson 2, Caitlin Tighe 4. TOTALS: 19 6-11 48
Plainwell 5 17 31 44
Edwardsburg 10 23 38 48
3-point baskets: Plainwell 5 (Troff 3, Vos 1, Johnson 1), Edwardsburg 4 (Schaible 4). Total fouls: Plainwell 11, Edwardsburg 11. Varsity records: Plainwell 7-6, 4-5 Wolverine Conference; Edwardsburg 10-4, 6-2 Wolverine Conference
BOYS BASKETBALL
CASSOPOLIS 66, CENTREVILLE 45
At Cassopolis
CENTREVILLE 45
Roman Robinson 17, Gregory 4, Lemings 6, Gavin Bunning 0, Matt Swanwick 18, Brady Miller 0. TOTALS: 19 4-6 45
CASSOPOLIS 66
Davion Goins 23. Malachi Ward 4, Logan Pflug 12, Zantrell Simmering 4, Kenny May 15, Ayden Gillam 2, Jadyn Baucom 6. TOTALS: 27 7-10 66
Centreville 15 24 36 45
Cassopolis 23 34 45 66
3-point baskets: Centreville 3 (Robinson 2, Swanwick 1), Cassopolis 5 (Pflug 4, May 1). Total fouls: Centreville 15, Cassopolis 9. Varsity records: Centreville 7-3, 5-1 Southwest 10 Conference; Cassopolis 9-2, 7-0 Southwest 10 Conference
NILES 61, THREE RIVERS 51
At Niles
THREE RIVERS 51
Ryan Lubreniecky 2, C. Pisco 4, Jace Gray 2, Heston Saunders 2, Caden Cottingham 4, Drew Brown 30, Alonzo Ballentine 4, T. Ross 3. TOTALS: 19 5-10 51
NILES 61
Jayson Johsnon 19, Acie Kirtdoll 8, Anthony Brady Jr. 4, Mike Phillips 20, Darris Johnson 1, Alec Lozada 0, Ethan Chambliss 9. TOTALS: 23 7-12 61
Three Rivers 7 19 38 51
Niles 14 32 46 61
3-point baskets: Three Rivers 8 (Brown 7, Ross 1), Niles 8 (J. Johnson 3, Phillips 3, Kirtdoll 2). Total fouls: Three Rivers 9, Niles 9. Varsity records: Three Rivers 3-8, 2-5 Wolverine Conference; Niles 6-6, 5-3 Wolverine Conference