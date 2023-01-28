Daily Data: Saturday, Jan. 28

Published 2:21 am Saturday, January 28, 2023

By Scott Novak

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BRANDYWINE 59, BERRIEN SPRINGS 23

At Berrien Springs

BRANDYWINE 59

Adeline Gill 16, Ellie Knapp 18, Adelyn Drotoz 10, Ireland Prenkert 2, Tressa Hullinger 0, Miley Young 5, Kadence Brumitt 8, Cortney Bates 0. TOTALS: 22 8-10 59

BERRIEN SPRINGS 23

Jasyl Withers 0, Alaina Halliwell 0, Lillian Weigard 0, Allison Weigard 2, Zion Ellis 5, Aubre Smith 14, Suzy Markel 2. TOTALS: 10 2-4 23

 

Brandywine                 22        42        50        59

Berrien Springs           4       .   8         17        23

3-point baskets: Brandywine 7 (Knapp 4, Drotoz 2, Brumitt 1), Berrien Springs 1 (Ellis 1). Total fouls: Brandywine 7, Berrien Springs 9. Varsity records: Brandywine 10-1, 4-1 Lakeland Conference; Berrien Springs 5-9, 0-6 Lakeland Conference

 

EDWARDSBURG 48, PLAINWELL 44

At Edwardsburg

PLAINWELL 44

Maya Johnson 4, Brooklyn Timpe 5, Grace Pettit 11, Ellery Troff 11, Lauren Vos 11, Jadyn Erdoby 2. TOTALS: 16 7-12 44

EDWARDSBURG 48

Maddie Pobuda 8, Kenzie Schaible 14, Averie Markel 2, Kourtney Zarycki 4, Chloe Baker 8, Lindsey Dalenberg 0, Abby Bossler 6, Val Johnson 2, Caitlin Tighe 4. TOTALS: 19 6-11 48

 

Plainwell                     5          17        31        44

Edwardsburg          10         23        38        48

3-point baskets: Plainwell 5 (Troff 3, Vos 1, Johnson 1), Edwardsburg 4 (Schaible 4). Total fouls: Plainwell 11, Edwardsburg 11. Varsity records: Plainwell 7-6, 4-5 Wolverine Conference; Edwardsburg 10-4, 6-2 Wolverine Conference

 

BOYS BASKETBALL

CASSOPOLIS 66, CENTREVILLE 45

At Cassopolis

CENTREVILLE 45

Roman Robinson 17, Gregory 4, Lemings 6, Gavin Bunning 0, Matt Swanwick 18, Brady Miller 0. TOTALS: 19 4-6 45

CASSOPOLIS 66

Davion Goins 23. Malachi Ward 4, Logan Pflug 12, Zantrell Simmering 4, Kenny May 15, Ayden Gillam 2, Jadyn Baucom 6. TOTALS: 27 7-10 66

 

Centreville                   15        24        36        45

Cassopolis                   23        34        45        66

3-point baskets: Centreville 3 (Robinson 2, Swanwick 1), Cassopolis 5 (Pflug 4, May 1). Total fouls: Centreville 15, Cassopolis 9. Varsity records: Centreville 7-3, 5-1 Southwest 10 Conference; Cassopolis 9-2, 7-0 Southwest 10 Conference

 

NILES 61, THREE RIVERS 51

At Niles

THREE RIVERS 51

Ryan Lubreniecky 2, C. Pisco 4, Jace Gray 2, Heston Saunders 2, Caden Cottingham 4, Drew Brown 30, Alonzo Ballentine 4, T. Ross 3. TOTALS: 19 5-10 51

NILES 61

Jayson Johsnon 19, Acie Kirtdoll 8, Anthony Brady Jr. 4, Mike Phillips 20, Darris Johnson 1, Alec Lozada 0, Ethan Chambliss 9. TOTALS: 23 7-12 61

 

Three Rivers                7          19        38        51

Niles                             14          32       46        61

3-point baskets: Three Rivers 8 (Brown 7, Ross 1), Niles 8 (J. Johnson 3, Phillips 3, Kirtdoll 2). Total fouls: Three Rivers 9, Niles 9. Varsity records: Three Rivers 3-8, 2-5 Wolverine Conference; Niles 6-6, 5-3 Wolverine Conference

 

