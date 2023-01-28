Berrien County administrator, corporate counsel receive ‘favorable’ evaluations Published 3:00 pm Saturday, January 28, 2023

ST. JOSEPH – Berrien County Administrator Brian Dissette and Corporate Counsel Thaddeus Hackworth have received favorable evaluations in their annual performance review by Berrien County Commissioners.

County Commissioner Robert Harrison chairs the Personnel and Human Services Committee and reported on the evaluations Thursday after a closed session between the board and the two officials. Thursday’s announcement culminated several weeks in which commissioners individually evaluated Dissette and Hackworth.

“Each board member conducted their own review and submitted them,” Harrison said. “The reviews were then compiled and shared with Mr. Dissette and Mr. Hackworth. We then reviewed them in closed session.”

“The results were very positive,” Harrison added. “The county is lucky to have such talented individuals in these critical positions.”

He noted that Dissette joined the county in June, 2020 and Hackworth in January, 2022.

“The board looks forward to their continuing service to the county in 2023 and beyond,” he said.