William D. “Bill” Grant Published 11:37 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

May 15, 1952-Jan. 24, 2023

William D. “Bill” Grant, 70, of Dowagiac, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, with his family by his side.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Calvary Bible Church, 27032 Marcellus Hwy, Dowagiac, with Pastor Stacey Wilder officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill’s name may be made to the Maintenance Department at Southwestern Michigan College. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Bill was born May 15, 1952, in Detroit, to Lamont and Mary Jane (Clouse) Grant. He attended and graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1970. Bill was a hardworking man, he worked in the maintenance department at Southwestern Michigan college for 37 years before his retirement. He also owned and operated his own business, B. Grant’s Carpet Care Extraordinaire for over 40 years. Bill was a history buff, and was proud to know that he was a direct descendant of President Ulysses S. Grant. Bill will always be remembered for telling the best stories and having a great sense of humor. He was always happy and laughing, even up to the moment he passed away. Most of all Bill was proud of children and grandchildren and loved them dearly.

Bill is survived by his children, Todd (Dayna Marcum) Donoho, Camille (Earl) Pillivant and Jason (Chrissy) Grant; grandchildren, Gaige Grant, Madeline Donoho, Garrett Pillivant, Ravin Donoho, Teigan Donoho, Cecily Grant and Carissa Grant; great-grandchildren, Tanner Grant, Elayna Grant and Asher Shaffer; siblings, Carol (Larry) Melton, Linda Grant and Bob (Kathy) Grant; brother-in-law, Dave Fuller; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lamont and Mary Jane Grant; siblings, Jim Grant, Marla Miller, Jerry Grant, Sharon Fuller and Les Grant; and great-grandson, Emmett Grant.