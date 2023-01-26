Edwardsburg teen, Watervliet man injured in two-vehicle Jefferson Township crash Published 12:31 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — An Edwardsburg teen and a Watervliet man were injured Thursday morning following a two-vehicle crash on Daily Road in Jefferson Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that deputies of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle traffic crash on Dailey Road at 8:20 a.m. Thursday, just North of M-60 Highway in Jefferson Township.

The investigation showed that a vehicle driven by Alexis Clanton, 17, of Edwardsburg, was heading South bound on Dailey Road and lost control on an icy roadway. Her vehicle crossed into the northbound lane, crashing into another vehicle. The other vehicle was being driven by Santiago Wilkinson, 20, of Watervliet.

Clanton was transported to Lakeland Niles Hospital via Edwardsburg Ambulance for injuries from the crash. Santiago was treated on scene by PrideCare Ambulance.

Assisting on scene were the Cassopolis Area Fire Department, PrideCare Ambulance, and Edwardsburg Ambulance. Both parties were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.