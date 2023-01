Daily Data: Friday, Jan. 27 Published 11:25 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

CASSOPOLIS 46, CENTREVILLE 29

At Centreville

CASSOPOLIS 46

Malaysia Flowers 0, Elle Smith 7, Alexis Millirans 0, Quianna Murray 6, Mackenzie Boyer 1, Atyanna Alford 16, Janayla Franklin 2, Makayla Robinson 2, Ryley Bowsher 10, Rachel Williams 2. TOTALS: 19 6-12 46

CENTREVILLE 29

Emmy Pritchard 0, Hailey Miller 4, Mara Webb 6, B. Shingledecker 0, Abbe Wherrett 3, D. Alexander 2, Faith Edwards 14, Kendalynn Bernheum 0, August Blank 0. TOTALS: 14 0-3 29

Cassopolis 8 21 39 46

Centreville 6 12 19 29

3-point baskets: Cassopolis 2 (Alford 2), Centreville 1 (W). Total fouls (fouled out): Cassopolis 9 (none), Centreville 9 (none). Varsity records: Cassopolis 10-3, 8-0 Southwest 10; Centreville 4-6, 3-3 Southwest 10

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

KALAMAZOO VALLEY CC 75, SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 46

At Oshtemo

SOUTHWESTERN 46

Kamryn Patterson 5, Ariana Lemons 6, Macey Laubach 9, Cameron Thomas 4, Tori Eldridge 11, Nadia Collins 0, Khashya McCoy 0, Savannah Peek 0, Maddy Coleman 0, Naenae Kirkland 11, Charlee Balcom 0. TOTALS: 19 5-6 46

KALAMAZOO VALLEY 75

Lexi Lee 0, Abigail Long 23, Carly Boughton 14, Hannah Vallier 8, Jakya Rimpson 8, Tayanna Townsell 5, Cali Miller 7, Taylor Rickli 5, Brynne Johnson 5. TOTALS: 31 10-15 75

Southwestern 17 25 40 46

Kalamazoo Valley 15 32 54 75

3-point baskets: Southwestern Michigan 3 (Patterson, Laubach, Eldridge), Kalamazoo Valley 3 (Long 2, Miller). Total fouls (fouled out): Southwestern Michigan 14 (none), Kalamazoo Valley 12 (none). Records: Southwestern Michigan 11-6, 1-2 Western Conference; Kalamazoo Valley 10-6, 4-0 Western Conference

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

KALAMAZOO VALLEY CC 94, SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 55

At Oshtemo

SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 55

Sean Burress 2, Mikel Forrest 19, Zach Stokes 3, Mari Nichols 8, Mark Williams 11, Nate Goins 5, Rashawn Bost 0, Stewart Smith 3, Michael Smith 0, DeShawn Lenoir 2, AJ Williams 2. TOTALS: 18 13-26 55

KALAMAZOO VALLEY 94

Kobe Clark 12, Myles Johnson 6, JJ Bushu 8, Andre Whiteside 8, Jaylin Fox 14, Ashton Atwater 10, Caleb Johnson 5, Ramere Draper 22, Tavax Showers 8, Baylee Shafer 1. TOTALS: 36 13-22 94

Halftime Score: Kalamazoo Valley 47, Southwestern Michigan 27. 3-point baskets: Southwestern 6 (Forrest 3, M. Williams 2, S. Smith), Kalamazoo Valley 11 (Clark 3, Bushu 2, Fox, Atwater, C. Johnson, Draper, Showers 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Southwestern Michigan 16 (none), Kalamazoo Valley 18 (none). Records: Southwestern Michigan 10-6, 1-2 Western Conference; Kalamazoo Valley 16-3, 4-0 Western Conference