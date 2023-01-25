LeAnn M. Money Published 1:10 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Nov. 8, 1961-Jan. 21, 2023

At the young age of 61, LeAnn M. Money passed away peacefully on Jan. 21, 2023, with her family beside her.

Born Nov. 8, 1961, in Mishawaka, IN, she was the daughter of the late Robert D. Crawford and Shirley A. (Turney) Carpenter. Her Uncle, Richard L. Turney, Jr.; and one grandchild also preceded her in death.

On July 3, 1999, LeAnn married the love of her life, David Money; he survives her. Also left to cherish her memory are: three children, Chad (Krystle) Herremans of Superior, CO, Gavin (Allison) Herremans of Jones, MI and Timothy (Brooke) Herremans of Denver, CO; two step-children, Megan (Ryan) Wagner of Raleigh, NC and Michael Money of Edwardsburg; sister, Lisa Mason of Edwardsburg; 12 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; aunt, Janice Turney of Edwardsburg; mother-in-law, Reba Money; two cousins, Michele Kay of Union, MI and Todd Turney of Edwardsburg; and her long-time friend, Teri Peak.

LeAnn was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend. Growing up on Christie Lake, she enjoyed being on the water, whether it was going on a boat ride to watch the sunset or floating on a lounger to take in the sun. When she was indoors, it was not uncommon to see LeAnn enjoying herself cleaning the house. She worked outside the home as a Registered Nurse for over 12 years, and there are many fellow nurses and patients that still comment on her kindness and support. Traveling was also one of LeAnn’s greatest pleasures, which she did often with her husband and friends. More than anything, she loved to have fun (and sometimes a little mischief), laugh, and just appreciate life.

LeAnn will always be remembered as the strong-willed, caring, and loving woman to those she met throughout her life. She was given many obstacles over the last several years, but being the brave woman she was, she surpassed the challenges and proved just how determined, positive, and strong a person can be. Nothing could have ever prepared us for the loss of this beautiful woman, but we know she is now at peace and will always be with us. Her smile will continue to live on and light our hearts.

Visitation was held on Friday, Jan. 27, from 1-3 p.m., with the service following at 3 p.m., at the McGann Hay, Granger Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in LeAnn’s name to Cass County Animal Control, 323 M-62, Cassopolis, MI 49031, or to the Elkhart Humane Society, 54687 CR 19, Bristol, IN 46507. Animals were very dear to LeAnn’s heart.

To send condolences to the family, please visit www.mcgannhay.com