Daily Data: Wednesday, Jan. 25 Published 12:58 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BRANDYWINE 64, CASSOPOLIS 39

At Cassopolis

BRANDYWINE 64

Adeline Gill 14, Ellie Knapp 14, Karleigh Byrd 2, Adelyn Drotoz 3, Ireland Prenkert 2, Tressa Hullinger 4, Macy Pellow 0, Paige Krisher 0, Miley Young 6, Kadence Brumitt 13, Cortney Bates 6, Allie Curtis-Lee 0. TOTALS: 22 15-21 64

CASSOPOLIS 39

Ella Smith 5, Alexis Millirans 5, Quianna Murray 9, Mackenzie Boyer 5, Atyanna Alford 8, Janayla Franklin 2, Makayla Robinson 0, Ryley Bowsher 3, Katarina Peipman 0, Rachel Williams 2. TOTALS: 12 14-35 39

Brandywine 12 36 60 64

Cassopolis 2 13 27 39

3-point baskets: Brandywine 5 (Gill, Drotoz, Brumitt, Bates 2), Cassopolis 1 (Millirans). Total fouls (fouled out): Brandywine 23 (none), Cassopolis 16 (none). Technical fouls: Cassopolis 1 (bench). Varsity records: Brandywine 9-1, Cassopolis 9-3

VICKSBURG 43, DOWAGIAC 22

At Dowagiac

VICKSBURG 43

Brooklynn Ringler 2, Emma Steele 6, Scarlett Hosner 5, Kendra Cooley 4, Tristin Abnet 2, Amanda Laughery 0, Emily Zemitans 3, Maddison Diekman 7, Makayla Allen 7, Hannah DeVries 7. TOTALS: 16 9-11 43

DOWAGIAC 22

Josie Lock 6, Rebecca Guernsey 0, Faith Green 0, Maggie Weller 5, Damia Brooks 0, Marlie Carpenter 0, Oliva Gadde 0. Audrey Johnson 3, Alana Smith 8. TOTALS: 6 6-13 22

Vicksburg 7 18 30 43

Dowagiac 6 12 18 22

3-point baskets: Vicksburg 2 (Diekman, Allen), Dowagiac 2 (Lock, Weller). Total fouls (fouled out): 16 (none), Dowagiac 12 (none). Varsity records: Vicksburg 13-0, Dowagiac 6-6

BENTON HARBOR 51, NILES 29

At Benton Harbor

NILES 29

Lacheryl Hampton 0, Elly Matlock 2, Anastasia Kopczynski 6, Kloe Kiggins 0, Alizabeth VanDePutte 0, Jessica Thornton 5, Kenzie Lakes 0, Alexandra Gerrits 6, Amirah Lee 3, Kayla Kiggins 1, Tanaya Brown 6. TOTALS: 7 15-24 29

BENTON HARBOR 51

Janiza Wright 8, Zakeira Baxter 2, Imya Jordan 20, Jeremy Bodley 2, Mays 10, Evans 2, Swift 2. TOTALS: 20 4-20 51

Niles 2 4 13 29

Benton Harbor 13 25 41 51

3-point baskets: Niles 0, Benton Harbor 2 (Wright 1, Jordan 1), Total fouls: Niles 19, Benton Harbor 17. Records: Niles 0-13, Benton Harbor 11-4

BOYS BASKETBALL

BENTON HARBOR 77, NILES 59

At Benton Harbor

NILES 59

Jayson Johnson 15, Acie Kirtdoll 5, Jaden Ivery 1, Anthony Brady Jr. 3, Mike Phillips 23, Brayden Favors 4, Darris Johnson III 1, Alec Lozada 3, Ethan Chambliss 4. TOTALS: 1 11-16 59

BENTON HARBOR 77

Quantravion Ward 8, Antwan Callahan 12, Grant Gondrezick 10, Damarien Bell 2, Brian Gillespie 20, Jkwon Lewis 5, Montell Hobbs 11, JaMarion Brown 2, Josiah King 7. TOTALS: 30 9-15 77

Niles 15 26 41 59

Benton Harbor 23 39 59 77

3-point baskets: Niles 6 (Johnson 3, Phillips, Kirtdoll), Benton Harbor 8 (Ward 2, Callahan 2, Gondrezick 2, Lewis, Hobbs). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 15 (none), Benton Harbor 19 (none). Varsity records: Niles 5-6, Benton Harbor 10-2