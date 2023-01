PET OF THE WEEK: Toothless, of Animal Aid Published 2:22 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

Meet Toothless, a four-year-old black cat from Animal Aid of Southwestern Michigan. According to volunteers, Toothless is a young girl who has already had four lovely kittens up for adoption. Looking to the next stage of her young life, she needs a quiet home with just a few pets. She is spayed and current shots. For more information, contact Animal Aid at infoanimalaidswmi@gmail.com or (269) 934-7729.