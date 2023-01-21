Daily Data: Saturday, Jan. 21
Published 8:30 am Saturday, January 21, 2023
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 64, GREAT LAKES CHRISTIAN 56
At Dowagiac
GREAT LAKES CHRISTIAN 56
Randi Fitzgerald 3, Leah Yanko 6, Naomi Goodson 24, Sakura Nakano 3, Shaddia Greer 13, Malia Fry 0, Elizabeth Tenley 7, Mykenzie Kent 0. TOTALS: 19 11-19 56
SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 64
Kamryn Patterson 0, Ariana Lemons 4, Macey Laubach 17, Cameron Patterson 18, Tori Eldridge 14, Khashya McCoy 6, Naenae Kirkland 5, Charlee Balcom 0. TOTALS: 21 155-24 64
Great Lakes 23 32 45 56
Southwestern 18 33 49 64
3-point baskets: Great Lakes Christian 7 (Yanko 2, Greer 4, Tenley), Southwestern Michigan 7 (Laubach 3, Thomas, Eldridge 2, McCoy). Total fouls (fouled out): Great Lakes Christian 12 (none), Southwestern 18 (nine). Technical foul: Great Lakes Christian 1 (Yanko). Records: Great Lakes Christian 3-18, Southwestern Michigan 10-5
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BRANDYWINE 69, CENTREVILLE 38
At Niles
CENTREVILLE 38
Emmy Pritchard 6, Hailey Miller 2, Mara Webb 7, Abbe Wherrett 2, Drew Alexander 1, Faith Edwards 20. TOTALS: 15 8-16 38
BRANDYWINE 69
Ellie Knapp 12, Adeline Gill 16, Adelyn Drotoz 10, Ireland Prenkert 3, Miley Young 6, Kadence Brumitt 10, Karleigh Byrd 0, Paige Krisher 0, Lexi Troup 0, Allie Curtis-Lee 6, Macy Pellow 0, Tressa Hullinger 0, Cortney Bates 6. TOTALS: 28 5-8 69
Centreville 8 16 23 38
Brandywine 9 28 51 69
3-point baskets: Centreville 0, Brandywine 8 (Bates 2, Knapp 2, Drotoz 2, Prenkert 1, Young 1). Total fouls: Centreville 11, Brandywine 15. Varsity records: Centreville 4-6, Brandywine 7-1
VICKSBURG 47, EDWARDSBURG 16
At Vicksburg
EDWARDSBURG 16
Maddie Pobuda 2, Kenzie Schaible 0, Averie Markel 1, Kourtney Zarycki 5, Chloe Baker 1, Lindsey Dalenberg 0, Abby Bossler 3, Val Johnson 2, Caitlin Tighe 2. TOTALS: 3 8-17 16
VICKSBURG 47
Emma Steele 7, Scarlett Hosner 6, Kendra Cooley 11, Emily Zemitans 4, Maddison Diekman 15, Makayla Allen 3, Hannah DeVries 1. TOTALS: 17 11-16 47
Edwardsburg 6 9 9 16
Vicksburg 13 25 32 47
3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 0, Vicksburg 2 (Diekman 1, Cooley 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Edwardsburg 14 (Zarycki), Vicksburg 14. Varsity records: Edwardsburg 8-4, 5-2 Wolverine Conference; Vicksburg 12-0, 8-0 Wolverine Conference
PLAINWELL 69, NILES 24
At Niles
PLAINWELL 69
Brooklyn Timpe 7, Grace Pettit 9, Alyssa Weldon 8, Ellery Troff 9, Lauren Vos 15, Mackenzie Topp 2, Lauren Cramer 2, Jadyn Erdody 4, Sophia Barth 5, Garcia 4. TOTALS: 22 17-36 69
NILES 24
Lacheryl Hampton 0, Elly Matlock 4, Anastasia Kopczynski 3, Madison Zache 0, Kloe Kiggins 0, Alizabeth VanDePutte 2, Jessica Thornton 3, Kenzie Lakes 9, Alexandra Gerrits 3, Amirah Lee 0, Kayla Kiggins 0. TOTALS: 10 3-10 24
Plainwell 25 36 52 69
Niles 6 14 20 24
3-point baskets: Plainwell 8 (Troff 3, Pettit 2, Vos 1, Timpe 1, Garcia 1), Niles 1 (Thornton 1). Total fouls: Plainwell 15, Niles 22. Varsity records: Plainwell 7-5, 4-4 Wolverine Conference; Niles 0-12, 0-8 Wolverine Conference
CASSOPOLIS 54, WHITE PIGEON 42
At Cassopolis
WHITE PIGEON 42
Amyia Wright 4, Shelby McDaniel 9, Jamielynn Delarye 4, Bailee Freedine 9, Sydney McClure 5, Dani Steele 5, Sadie McDaniel 6. TOTALS: 15 9-16 42
CASSOPOLIS 54
Jania Williams 4, Ella Smith 12, Alexis Millirans 3, Quianna Murray 4, Mackenzie Boyer 3, Atyanna Alford 9, Janayla Franklin 2, Ryley Bowsher 17. TOTALS: 15 15-32 54
White Pigeon 6 15 26 42
Cassopolis 15 32 40 54
3-point baskets: White Pigeon 3 (McDaniel 2, McClure 1), Cassopolis 9 (Bowsher 4, Smith 2, Murray 1, Boyer 1, Millirans 1). Total fouls (fouled out): White Pigeon 23 (Steel), Cassopolis 18. Varsity records: White Pigeon 6-7, 3-4 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 9-2, 7-0 Southwest 10
BOYS BASKETBALL
BUCHANAN 58, DOWAGIAC 44
At Buchanan
DOWAGIAC 44
Braylon Wade 0, Josh Winchester-Jones 19, Isaiah Fitchett 7, Christian Wheaton 11, Isaih Hill 3, Ben Klann 4, Travis Rehborg 0. TOTALS: 15 10-19 44
BUCHANAN 58
Karmine Brown 4, Cade Preissing 2, Liam McBeth 5, Brian Proud 2, Jaxon Seddon 0, Thomas VanOverberghe 14, Connor Legault 4, Matt Trigg 2, Dillon Oatsvall 5, Logan Wiggins 20. TOTALS: 20 11-22 58
Dowagiac 11 19 32 44
Buchanan 14 25 48 58
3-point baskets: Dowagiac 4 (Winchester-Jones 3, Fitchett 1), Buchanan 7 (Wiggins 6, McBeth 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 18, Buchanan 18 (Oatsvall). Varsity records: Dowagiac 1-9, 0-4 Lakeland Conference; Buchanan 7-3, 1-3 Lakeland Conference
EDWARDSBURG 53, VICKSBURG 47
At Vicksburg
EDWARDSBURG 53
Brody Schimpa 1, Zach Bartz 0, Owen Eberlein 10, Mason Crist 21, Brendan Madison 2, Will Moore 3, Corbin Blagg 0, Caleb Layman 2, Annon Billingsly 7, Matt Anders 7. TOTALS: 20 10-15 53
VICKSBURG 47
Luke Bainter 4, R.J. Vallier 7, Carter Brown 7, Lucas Johnson 9, Austin Androsky 1, Grant Anderson 6, Cody Hatridge 3, Malik Bloodworth 10. TOTALS: 17 7-13 47
Edwardsburg 20 30 30 53
Vicksburg 11 26 33 47
3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 4 (Crist 2, Billingsly 2), Vicksburg 6 (Bloodworth 2, Hatridge 1, Johnson 1, Brown 1, Vallier 1). Total fouls: Edwardsburg 10, Vicksburg 18. Varsity records: Edwardsburg 6-3, 5-1 Wolverine Conference; Vicksburg 2-8, 2-5 Wolverine Conference
NILES 48, PLAINWELL 35
At Niles
PLAINWELL 35
Luke Johnson 2, Nick Marlow 12, Landon Majdan 2, Shawn Nelson 6, Thai Nguyen 1, Kyan Betts 4, John Amaezechi 2, C. Amaezechi 6. TOTALS: 13 5-9 35
NILES 48
Jayson Johnson 15, Acie Kirtdoll 2, Anthony Brady Jr. 12, Mike Phillips 15, Ethan Chambliss 4. TOTALS: 17 7-15 48
Plainwell 7 13 18 35
Niles 19 28 34 48
3-point baskets: Plainwell 4 (Marlow 2, Nelson 2), Niles 7 (Brady Jr. 4, Phillips 2, J. Johnson 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Plainwell 17 (Nguyen), Niles 14. Varsity records: Plainwell 6-4, 5-2 Wolverine Conference; Niles 5-5, 4-3 Wolverine Conference
GIRLS WRESTLING
West Ottawa Tournament
Top 10 Team Scores
Grand Haven 316.5, Hamilton 174, Lansing Waverly 163, Spring Lake 153, Montague 152, Mattawan 139, Cadillac 120, Brandywine 117, Holland 97, DeWitt 94
Brandywine Results
100: Anabel Ocampo 1-2, third-place
130: Ericka Berggenham 0-3, fourth-place
130-135: Halle Borders 1-2, third-place
145-155: Maddison Ward 3-0, first-place
190-235: Mackenzie Witt 0-3, fourth-place
COMPETITIVE CHEER
Wolverine Conference Jamboree
At Three Rivers
- Paw Paw 749.22
- Plainwell 714.2
- Sturgis 711.6
- Vicksburg 631.92
- Edwardsburg 622.52
- Otsego 583.1
- Three Rivers 557.02