Daily Data: Saturday, Jan. 21

Published 8:30 am Saturday, January 21, 2023

By Scott Novak

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 64, GREAT LAKES CHRISTIAN 56

At Dowagiac

GREAT LAKES CHRISTIAN 56

Randi Fitzgerald 3, Leah Yanko 6, Naomi Goodson 24, Sakura Nakano 3, Shaddia Greer 13, Malia Fry 0, Elizabeth Tenley 7, Mykenzie Kent 0. TOTALS: 19 11-19 56

SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 64

Kamryn Patterson 0, Ariana Lemons 4, Macey Laubach 17, Cameron Patterson 18, Tori Eldridge 14, Khashya McCoy 6, Naenae Kirkland 5, Charlee Balcom 0. TOTALS: 21 155-24 64

 

Great Lakes                 23        32        45        56

Southwestern             18        33        49        64

3-point baskets: Great Lakes Christian 7 (Yanko 2, Greer 4, Tenley), Southwestern Michigan 7 (Laubach 3, Thomas, Eldridge 2, McCoy). Total fouls (fouled out): Great Lakes Christian 12 (none), Southwestern 18 (nine). Technical foul: Great Lakes Christian 1 (Yanko). Records: Great Lakes Christian 3-18, Southwestern Michigan 10-5

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BRANDYWINE 69, CENTREVILLE 38

At Niles

CENTREVILLE 38

Emmy Pritchard 6, Hailey Miller 2, Mara Webb 7, Abbe Wherrett 2, Drew Alexander 1, Faith Edwards 20. TOTALS: 15 8-16 38

BRANDYWINE 69

Ellie Knapp 12, Adeline Gill 16, Adelyn Drotoz 10, Ireland Prenkert 3, Miley Young 6, Kadence Brumitt 10, Karleigh Byrd 0, Paige Krisher 0, Lexi Troup 0, Allie Curtis-Lee 6, Macy Pellow 0, Tressa Hullinger 0, Cortney Bates 6. TOTALS: 28 5-8 69

 

Centreville                   8          16        23        38

Brandywine                 9          28        51        69

3-point baskets: Centreville 0, Brandywine 8 (Bates 2, Knapp 2, Drotoz 2, Prenkert 1, Young 1). Total fouls: Centreville 11, Brandywine 15. Varsity records: Centreville 4-6, Brandywine 7-1

 

VICKSBURG 47, EDWARDSBURG 16

At Vicksburg

EDWARDSBURG 16

Maddie Pobuda 2, Kenzie Schaible 0, Averie Markel 1, Kourtney Zarycki 5, Chloe Baker 1, Lindsey Dalenberg 0, Abby Bossler 3, Val Johnson 2, Caitlin Tighe 2. TOTALS: 3 8-17 16

VICKSBURG 47

Emma Steele 7, Scarlett Hosner 6, Kendra Cooley 11, Emily Zemitans 4, Maddison Diekman 15, Makayla Allen 3, Hannah DeVries 1. TOTALS: 17 11-16 47

 

Edwardsburg               6          9          9          16

Vicksburg                    13        25        32        47

3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 0, Vicksburg 2 (Diekman 1, Cooley 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Edwardsburg 14 (Zarycki), Vicksburg 14. Varsity records: Edwardsburg 8-4, 5-2 Wolverine Conference; Vicksburg 12-0, 8-0 Wolverine Conference

 

PLAINWELL 69, NILES 24

At Niles

PLAINWELL 69

Brooklyn Timpe 7, Grace Pettit 9, Alyssa Weldon 8, Ellery Troff 9, Lauren Vos 15, Mackenzie Topp 2, Lauren Cramer 2, Jadyn Erdody 4, Sophia Barth 5, Garcia 4. TOTALS: 22 17-36 69

NILES 24

Lacheryl Hampton 0, Elly Matlock 4, Anastasia Kopczynski 3, Madison Zache 0, Kloe Kiggins 0, Alizabeth VanDePutte 2, Jessica Thornton 3, Kenzie Lakes 9, Alexandra Gerrits 3, Amirah Lee 0, Kayla Kiggins 0. TOTALS: 10 3-10 24

 

Plainwell                     25        36        52        69

Niles                            6          14        20        24

3-point baskets: Plainwell 8 (Troff 3, Pettit 2, Vos 1, Timpe 1, Garcia 1), Niles 1 (Thornton 1). Total fouls: Plainwell 15, Niles 22. Varsity records: Plainwell 7-5, 4-4 Wolverine Conference; Niles 0-12, 0-8 Wolverine Conference

 

CASSOPOLIS 54, WHITE PIGEON 42

At Cassopolis

WHITE PIGEON 42

Amyia Wright 4, Shelby McDaniel 9, Jamielynn Delarye 4, Bailee Freedine 9, Sydney McClure 5, Dani Steele 5, Sadie McDaniel 6. TOTALS: 15 9-16 42

CASSOPOLIS 54

Jania Williams 4, Ella Smith 12, Alexis Millirans 3, Quianna Murray 4, Mackenzie Boyer 3, Atyanna Alford 9, Janayla Franklin 2, Ryley Bowsher 17. TOTALS: 15 15-32 54

 

White Pigeon              6          15        26        42

Cassopolis                   15        32        40        54

3-point baskets: White Pigeon 3 (McDaniel 2, McClure 1), Cassopolis 9 (Bowsher 4, Smith 2, Murray 1, Boyer 1, Millirans 1). Total fouls (fouled out): White Pigeon 23 (Steel), Cassopolis 18. Varsity records: White Pigeon 6-7, 3-4 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 9-2, 7-0 Southwest 10

 

BOYS BASKETBALL

BUCHANAN 58, DOWAGIAC 44

At Buchanan

DOWAGIAC 44

Braylon Wade 0, Josh Winchester-Jones 19, Isaiah Fitchett 7, Christian Wheaton 11, Isaih Hill 3, Ben Klann 4, Travis Rehborg 0. TOTALS: 15 10-19 44

BUCHANAN 58

Karmine Brown 4, Cade Preissing 2, Liam McBeth 5, Brian Proud 2, Jaxon Seddon 0, Thomas VanOverberghe 14, Connor Legault 4, Matt Trigg 2, Dillon Oatsvall 5, Logan Wiggins 20. TOTALS: 20 11-22 58

 

Dowagiac                    11        19        32        44

Buchanan                    14        25        48        58

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 4 (Winchester-Jones 3, Fitchett 1), Buchanan 7 (Wiggins 6, McBeth 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 18, Buchanan 18 (Oatsvall). Varsity records: Dowagiac 1-9, 0-4 Lakeland Conference; Buchanan 7-3, 1-3 Lakeland Conference

 

EDWARDSBURG 53, VICKSBURG 47

At Vicksburg

EDWARDSBURG 53

Brody Schimpa 1, Zach Bartz 0, Owen Eberlein 10, Mason Crist 21, Brendan Madison 2, Will Moore 3, Corbin Blagg 0, Caleb Layman 2, Annon Billingsly 7, Matt Anders 7. TOTALS: 20 10-15 53

VICKSBURG 47

Luke Bainter 4, R.J. Vallier 7, Carter Brown 7, Lucas Johnson 9, Austin Androsky 1, Grant Anderson 6, Cody Hatridge 3, Malik Bloodworth 10. TOTALS: 17 7-13 47

Edwardsburg               20        30        30        53

Vicksburg                    11        26        33        47

3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 4 (Crist 2, Billingsly 2), Vicksburg 6 (Bloodworth 2, Hatridge 1, Johnson 1, Brown 1, Vallier 1). Total fouls: Edwardsburg 10, Vicksburg 18. Varsity records: Edwardsburg 6-3, 5-1 Wolverine Conference; Vicksburg 2-8, 2-5 Wolverine Conference

 

NILES 48, PLAINWELL 35

At Niles

PLAINWELL 35

Luke Johnson 2, Nick Marlow 12, Landon Majdan 2, Shawn Nelson 6, Thai Nguyen 1, Kyan Betts 4, John Amaezechi 2, C. Amaezechi 6. TOTALS: 13 5-9 35

NILES 48

Jayson Johnson 15, Acie Kirtdoll 2, Anthony Brady Jr. 12, Mike Phillips 15, Ethan Chambliss 4. TOTALS: 17 7-15 48

 

Plainwell                     7          13        18        35

Niles                            19        28        34        48

3-point baskets: Plainwell 4 (Marlow 2, Nelson 2), Niles 7 (Brady Jr. 4, Phillips 2, J. Johnson 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Plainwell 17 (Nguyen), Niles 14. Varsity records: Plainwell 6-4, 5-2 Wolverine Conference; Niles 5-5, 4-3 Wolverine Conference

 

GIRLS WRESTLING

West Ottawa Tournament

Top 10 Team Scores

Grand Haven 316.5, Hamilton 174, Lansing Waverly 163, Spring Lake 153, Montague 152, Mattawan 139, Cadillac 120, Brandywine 117, Holland 97, DeWitt 94

 

Brandywine Results

100: Anabel Ocampo 1-2, third-place

130: Ericka Berggenham 0-3, fourth-place

130-135: Halle Borders 1-2, third-place

145-155: Maddison Ward 3-0, first-place

190-235: Mackenzie Witt 0-3, fourth-place

 

COMPETITIVE CHEER

Wolverine Conference Jamboree

At Three Rivers

  1. Paw Paw 749.22
  2. Plainwell 714.2
  3. Sturgis 711.6
  4. Vicksburg 631.92
  5. Edwardsburg 622.52
  6. Otsego 583.1
  7. Three Rivers 557.02

 

More Sports

Big third quarter propels Bucks to first Lakeland victory

Bobcats, Rangers win to set up Tuesday night showdown

Bucks defeat Chieftains to remain atop Lakeland Conference

Dowagiac honors seniors, sweeps Beaver, Tigers

Print Article