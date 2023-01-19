Lyle Unger Sr. Published 1:12 pm Thursday, January 19, 2023

Nov. 24, 1945-Jan. 12, 2023

Lyle Gene Unger, Sr., 77, of Niles passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at his home.

He was born to the late Fred B. and Mary Unger in Buchanan, Michigan on Nov. 24, 1945.

Lyle was well known throughout his work career, and as a Union official at Tyler Refrigeration, where he was aptly named ‘Weasel’ for some of the shenanigans that he would play. Rumor has it there was a time that flaming rolling toilet paper may be tossed under bathroom stalls; that fire suppressant systems may be activated over an unsuspecting person below it to be drenched; or that during renovations a ceiling tile gave way to a hidden collection of alcohol bottles.

Not all times in Lyle’s life were positive, but he had so many people to help turn those times in his life around. His partner Lisa has been a shining light in his life. They worked together at Tylers, and would enjoy trips, casino visits, and local activities together.

He was a loyal fan of many teams, the New York Yankees and especially the Dallas Cowboys, which he shared an especially close bond with his son, Lyle.

In his retirement he enjoyed many activities, such as going to the casino, feeding the squirrels and practical joking. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, family, and pets.

His love of animals is evident in those pets that lived such a long time in his care, giving him the nickname the dog whisperer. Butney and Charlie will also dearly miss him.

He touched so many in his life and will be deeply missed and forever loved.

“Grief is the price we pay for love.”-Queen Elizabeth

He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mary Unger; siblings, Gladys, Fred, Mary, Hilda, Emma, Theresa, Frank, Dolores, Yvonne, Dave, Joe, Jim, Arloa and two sisters at birth; first wife, Raylene; and four grandchildren, Lyle III, Liam, Kenneth, Carrie; and many beloved pets.

Surviving Lyle are his children, Lou Ann Moore; Lyle (Jen) Unger Jr.; three grandchildren, Lyle IV, Sophia, Greyson; longtime companion, Lisa Perkins; siblings, Butch (Barb) Sweet, Al (Sue) Unger, Bill (Lisa) Unger, Bob (Shirley) Unger; along with a host of family and friends.

Funeral services were held at 6 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Brown Funeral Home, 521 E. Main St. Niles. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.

