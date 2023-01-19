Dowagiac honors seniors, sweeps Beaver, Tigers Published 6:07 pm Thursday, January 19, 2023

DOWAGIAC — In its only home match of the 2022-23 season, the Dowagiac wrestling team swept Eau Claire and Benton Harbor on Senior Night Wednesday.

The Chieftains defeated the Beavers 49-21 in a non-conference match before routing the short-handed Tigers 77-6 in a Lakeland Conference contest.

Before the match, Dowagiac honored seniors Dustin Sirk, Zachary Schultz, Nick Schultz and Andrew Hartman. All four seniors picked up at least one victory Wednesday night.

Picking up two wins on the night for the Chieftains were AJ Munson (106), Markus Ottinger (106/113), Cody White (126), Sirk (132), Zachary Schultz (144), Roman Paredes (150) and Hayden Groth (190).

Dowagiac coach Colin Burandt was pleased to see all four of his seniors get a win Wednesday night. He also knows that his team needs to keep improving as the postseason is right around the corner.

“We are slowly improving,” he said. “We need to stay focused on getting better. This was a good confidence booster rolling into next week. We have the Lakeshore Super Duals and Berrien County next week and conference after that.”

The Lakeshore Super Duals are scheduled to begin at noon today. The Chieftains will travel to Edwardsburg Wednesday for a quad startging at 6 p.m.

Complete box scores for both matches are available by clicking here.