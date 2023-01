Dawn M. May Published 1:49 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Feb. 4, 1966-Jan. 14, 2023

Dawn May, 56, passed away at home on Saturday, Jan.14, 2023. Dawn was born on Feb. 4, 1966, in Kassel, Germany.

Left to cherish Dawn’s memory are her daughters, Bethany (Nicholas) Miglieri, Lauren File, and Sydney Bryant; grandson, Leonardo Miglieri; parents, Barbara & Larry Bergen; a sister, Terri DeMeyer, and brothers, Chris Bergen & Michael (Amanda) Bergen. Dawn was preceded in death by her father, William DeMeyer at a very young age.

Dawn worked as a Registered Nurse at Elkhart General and Memorial Hospitals for over 30 years.

Service times pending

Online condolences can be made at sjfh.net. St. Joseph Funeral is assisting the family.