Brandywine sweeps Buchanan, Hopkins Published 10:45 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

BUCHANAN — Visiting Brandywine swept host Buchanan and Hopkins in a rare Tuesday night wrestling quad.

The Bobcats defeated the Bucks 48-27 and the Viking 43-33. No results from the Buchanan-Hopkins match were available at press time.

Winning two matches for Brandywine were Kaiden Rieth (120), Drake Heath (132/138), Doug Hawley (157/165) and Phillip McLaurn (215).

Picking up wins for the Bucks were Caleb Sweeney (150), Leland Payne (165), Jackson Starnes (175), Alex Weinberg (190) and Ryder Andersen (285).

Brandywine will travel to Quincy for a tournament on Saturday, while Buchanan heads to Marcellus.