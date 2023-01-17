Whitmer visits Hydro headquarters in Norway as part of economic investment trip Published 3:39 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

1 of 4

OSLO, NORWAY — Governor Gretchen Whitmer visited Hydro’s headquarters as part of a five-day investment mission to Norway and Switzerland, focusing on attracting job-creating business investments, particularly in Michigan’s next-generation of automotive manufacturing and clean energy independence ecosystem.

While meeting with Hydro, the governor thanked the company for choosing to construct a new facility in Cassopolis, where it will bring a new product line to support the electric vehicle market as well as other applications.

“The decision by Hydro to bring its new recycling technology to Michigan demonstrates how leading-edge, global companies are looking to Michigan to grow in the electric vehicle space,” said Gov. Whitmer. “We applaud Hydro’s commitment to Michigan and look forward to working with the company as it continues to develop electric vehicle and recycling technologies.”

The 49th Governor of Michigan met with Eivind Kallevik, Executive Vice President of Hydro’s Aluminum Metal business area, Ingrid Guddal, Head of Recycling in Hydro Aluminum Metal, and Per Christian Eriksen, Head of Hydro Havrand, the company’s green hydrogen company.

Hydro is building a new, $150 million state-of-the-art aluminum recycling plant in Cassopolis, Michigan that will provide 70 new, local jobs and support automotive innovation.

“We had interesting discussions with the Governor about our project in Cassopolis and how we together can support automotive growth in the state of Michigan,” said Kallevik.

Providing 70 new, local jobs and supporting automotive innovation and sustainability

The state-of-the-art recycling plant in Cassopolis will strengthen Hydro’s ability to supply car makers and other industries in the U.S. with recycled aluminum.

“The Cassopolis project represents a key stepping-stone toward Hydro’s goal becoming the world’s leading upcycler of post-consumer aluminum scrap. Our unique, state-of-the-art technology allows us to dig deep in the scrap pile and create value by bringing low value scrap types back to life as value-added products in the automotive, transport, buildings and construction and the consumer durables markets,” Kallevik said.

The project is on track for start-up during the second half of 2023. While electric vehicles are now a small percentage of the overall market, amounting to less than 3 percent of U.S. new auto sales in 2021, forecasters expect big increases in the next decade

“With auto manufacturers switching to electric vehicles, where aluminum plays an even greater role because of its light weight and unique properties, we see this as an opportunity to bring our next-generation recycling technology to the U.S., expand our offering of low-carbon aluminum while also bringing not just jobs but long-term career opportunities to the Village of Cassopolis,” said Kallevik.