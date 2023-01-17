Michael LaMore Published 3:40 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

April 9, 1963-Jan. 9, 2023

Michael David LaMore, 59 of Niles, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Mike was born on April 9, 1963, in Niles to the late John H. and Ruth (Bell) LaMore.

Mike worked at Crystal Industries in maintenance for over 5 years. He had previously worked at McCoy-Miller as a Foreman. He was also a member of the NHRA for over 40 years. Mike believed in supporting the county Sherriff’s office and donated to them every year. He was an amazing and accomplished fisherman. It’s been repeated many times that he should have been a professional Fisherman. His walls were decorated with his trophy fish and fishing awards. He was also passionate about Drag Racing.

In keeping with Mike’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home 615 E. Main St. Niles.

