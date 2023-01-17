John Barnhart Published 1:40 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Oct. 15, 1942-Jan. 15. 2023

John H. Barnhart, 80, of Dowagiac, passed away on Sunday morning, Jan. 15, 2023, at his home. He was born on Oct. 15, 1942, in Alma, Michigan, the son of Henry and Christina (Ordiway) Barnhart.

John worked at National Standard for over 25 years before working for Premier Tool and Die for 15 years, until his retirement. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Pokagon Township Fire Department for five years. John also volunteered as a Handy Helper for Cass County Council on Aging.

He loved to fish and was an exceptional craftsman with wood. John enjoyed watching Jeopardy and John Wayne movies. He was a caring and loving husband, father and grandpa who will be missed greatly.

On June 7, 1980, he was united in marriage to Joan (Boerman) Barnhart, who survives. Also surviving are five children, Kevin Barnhart, Michelle Zebell, Tami Andresen, Amy Hornburg Heilveil, Beth Porter; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marilyn McAmis and Alice Forler; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were one daughter, Karin Gruzalski; parents; three brothers, Merle Barger, Lloyd Barger and Glen Barnhart; and three sisters, Barb Bruner, Virginia Surface and Lorraine Criffield.

A Funeral Service for John will be held at First United Methodist Church, 326 N. Lowe St, Dowagiac at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 19. Friends may visit with the family from 12 p.m., until the time of service. Rev. Christopher P. Momany will officiate. Interment will follow at Sumnerville Cemetery. Memorial contributions in John’s name may be directed to Cass Co. Council on Aging’s Handy Helpers or a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel – Starks Family Funeral Homes, 405 Center Street, Dowagiac, MI. Those wishing to share a memory of John online may do so at www.clarkch.com