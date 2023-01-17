David Jerz
Published 5:55 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023
March 9, 1964-Jan. 13, 2023
David C. Jerz, 58, of Decatur, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
Dave was born on March 9, 1964, in Dowagiac, the youngest of five children to the late Raymond and Emma Jean (Drake) Jerz. He graduated from Dowagiac Union High School in 1982, later attending both Southwestern Michigan College and Lake Michigan College. Dave was employed by National Standard in Niles for over 15 years and he was like family to those he worked with. Dave loved his family’s Angus farm, where he grew sunflowers and hunted morel mushrooms. He was very social and always liked meeting new people.
Surviving are his son, Joshua (Nicolina DuMont) Jerz; grandson, Viking McPherson; four siblings, Craig (Mary) Jerz, Susan (Michael) Accoe, Laura (David) Kogut and Gregory (Tammy) Jerz; nieces and nephews, Jason Jerz, Joseph (Heidi) Jerz, Justin (Victoria) Jerz, Rebecca (Erick) Williamson, Ronda (Kyle) Heidenreich, Jared (Emily) Accoe, Zachary Kogut, Cameron Kogut, Andrew (Jessica) Jerz, Daniel (Danielle) Jerz and Whitney (David) Britton.
A service to celebrate Dave’s life will be held at 4 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 29, at Clark Chapel – Starks Family Funeral Homes, 405 Center Street, Dowagiac. Rev. Christopher P. Momany will officiate. Memorial contributions in Dave’s name may be directed to Gryphon Place (www.gryphon.org). Those wishing to share a memory of Dave online may do so at www.clarkch.com.
