Daily Data: Monday, Jan. 16 Published 11:59 am Monday, January 16, 2023

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ANCILLA COLLEGE 58, SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 39

At Plymouth, Indiana

SOUTHWESTERN 39

Kamryn Patterson 4, Ariana Lemons 4, Khashya McCoy 2, Cameron Thoma 21, Tori Eldridge 6, Nadia Collins 0, Macey Laubach 0, Savannah Peek 0, Maddy Coleman 0, Naenae Kirkland 2. TOTALS: 11 14-18 39

ANCILLA 58

Kyra Duncan 16, Jayci Allen 19, Ellie Fausnaugh 2, Nicole Swain 9, Alexis German 12, Derriauna Woodson 0, Samaria Freeman 0, Audrey Schmidt. TOTALS: 21 10-15 58

Southwestern 11 20 32 39

Ancilla 18 34 44 58

3-point baskets: Southwestern 3 (Thomas 3), Ancilla 6 (Duncan 2, Allen 2, German 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Southwestern 15 (none), Ancilla 14 (none). Records: Southwestern 8-5, 0-1 Western Conference; Ancilla 12-4, 1-0 Western Conference

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ANCILLA COLLEGE 72, SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 59

At Plymouth, Indiana

SOUTHWESTERN 59

Sean Burress 3, Mikel Forrest 21, Zach Stokes 2, Mari Nichols 20, AJ Williams 2, Nate Goins 2, Stewart Smith 9. TOTALS: 21 5-9 59

ANCILLA 72

KeAndre Nelson 12, Willie Reece 0, Zach Dutton 11, Ben Jones 4, Maurice Russell 19, Ethan Osowski 2, Deeon Franklin 0, Jo Coleman 16, Jordon Freeman 8. TOTALS: 27 9-155 72

Halftime score: Ancilla 33, Southwestern 31. 3-point baskets: Southwestern 12 (Forrest 5, Nichols 4, Smith 3), Ancilla 9 (Nelson 2, Dutton 3, Jones, Russell, Coleman 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Southwestern 14 (none), Ancilla 9 (none). Records: Southwestern 8-5, 0-1 Western Conference; Ancilla 9-4, 1-0 Western Conference

BOWLING

Huskie Invitational

At Portage

Boys Results

Total Pins

Jackson Northwest 3,700, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 3,688, Niles 3,624, Coldwater 3,488, Sturgis 3,338, Battle Creek Pennfield 3,246, Portland 3,228, Hastings Blue 3,157, Coloma 3,089, Portage Northern 2,998, Otsego 2,916, South Haven 2,610, Gobles 2,541, Hastings Gold 2,523, Otsego 2 2,332, Combined 1,744

Championship Round

Hastings d. Niles 194-152

Niles d. Hastings 174-155

Niles d. Hastings 170-168

Individual Top 20

Anthony Fotis (Loy Norrix) 645, Ryan Wenman (Northwest) 622, Bryce Thomas (Northwest) 612, Hunter Connolly (Loy Norrix) 608, Gavin Merrill (Otsego) 601, Miles Lipsey (Hastings Blue) 581, Cameron Corwin (Coldwater) 577, Kolbe Hamlin (Northwest) 575, Vinnie Beckman (Coldwater) 567, Nathan Ryman (Niles) 563, Andrew Matz (Sturgis) 555, Paul Roberts (Portland) 544, Devin Harris (Loy Norrix) 553, Rylan Andrews (Portage Northern) 534, Austin Johnson (Coldwater) 534, Preston Sharpe (Niles) 520, Neal Wilson (Coloma) 516, Jeff Michael (Pennfield) 511, Caleb Henson-Bohlen (Sturgis) 509, Haneef Hampton (Loy Norrix) 506

Girls Results

Total Pins

Hastings Blue 3,012, Sturgis 2,968, Coldwater 2,848, Portage Northern 2,721, Portland 2,656, Otsego 2,628, Niles 2,610, Battle Creek Pennfield 2,600, Coloma 2,555, Gobles 2,542, South Haven 2,529, Jackson Northwest 1,997, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 1,694, Hastings Gold 1,623

Individual Top 20

Morgan Brunner (Gobles) 613, Kortnie Matz (Sturgis) 509, Essance Polley (Portage Northern) 502, Alicyn Klok (Otsego) 497, Andrea Rhodes (Hastings Blue) 493, Aubrey Rowlson (Portage Northern) 491, Abby Barton (Hastings Blue) 485, Ally Herder (Hastings Blue) 478, Lily Cook (Coldwater) 475, Chevelle Jaynes (Niles) 469, Ana Humphrey (Portland) 461, Lydia Boland (Sturgis) 458, Mackenzie Hosbein (Coloma) 450, Hope Dunn (Loy Norrix) 446, Ameilia Poole (South Haven) 439, McKinley Kinnane (Otsego) 437, Angel Walsh (Niles) 436, Jaden Halder (Pennfield) 435, Kami Kimes (Sturgis) 435, Savannah Hamilton (Coloma) 413

Additional Niles Results

Josslyn Maples (Niles) 394, Madison Brook 272, Octavia Neal 150