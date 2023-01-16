Daily Data: Monday, Jan. 16
Published 11:59 am Monday, January 16, 2023
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ANCILLA COLLEGE 58, SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 39
At Plymouth, Indiana
SOUTHWESTERN 39
Kamryn Patterson 4, Ariana Lemons 4, Khashya McCoy 2, Cameron Thoma 21, Tori Eldridge 6, Nadia Collins 0, Macey Laubach 0, Savannah Peek 0, Maddy Coleman 0, Naenae Kirkland 2. TOTALS: 11 14-18 39
ANCILLA 58
Kyra Duncan 16, Jayci Allen 19, Ellie Fausnaugh 2, Nicole Swain 9, Alexis German 12, Derriauna Woodson 0, Samaria Freeman 0, Audrey Schmidt. TOTALS: 21 10-15 58
Southwestern 11 20 32 39
Ancilla 18 34 44 58
3-point baskets: Southwestern 3 (Thomas 3), Ancilla 6 (Duncan 2, Allen 2, German 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Southwestern 15 (none), Ancilla 14 (none). Records: Southwestern 8-5, 0-1 Western Conference; Ancilla 12-4, 1-0 Western Conference
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ANCILLA COLLEGE 72, SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 59
At Plymouth, Indiana
SOUTHWESTERN 59
Sean Burress 3, Mikel Forrest 21, Zach Stokes 2, Mari Nichols 20, AJ Williams 2, Nate Goins 2, Stewart Smith 9. TOTALS: 21 5-9 59
ANCILLA 72
KeAndre Nelson 12, Willie Reece 0, Zach Dutton 11, Ben Jones 4, Maurice Russell 19, Ethan Osowski 2, Deeon Franklin 0, Jo Coleman 16, Jordon Freeman 8. TOTALS: 27 9-155 72
Halftime score: Ancilla 33, Southwestern 31. 3-point baskets: Southwestern 12 (Forrest 5, Nichols 4, Smith 3), Ancilla 9 (Nelson 2, Dutton 3, Jones, Russell, Coleman 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Southwestern 14 (none), Ancilla 9 (none). Records: Southwestern 8-5, 0-1 Western Conference; Ancilla 9-4, 1-0 Western Conference
BOWLING
Huskie Invitational
At Portage
Boys Results
Total Pins
Jackson Northwest 3,700, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 3,688, Niles 3,624, Coldwater 3,488, Sturgis 3,338, Battle Creek Pennfield 3,246, Portland 3,228, Hastings Blue 3,157, Coloma 3,089, Portage Northern 2,998, Otsego 2,916, South Haven 2,610, Gobles 2,541, Hastings Gold 2,523, Otsego 2 2,332, Combined 1,744
Championship Round
Hastings d. Niles 194-152
Niles d. Hastings 174-155
Niles d. Hastings 170-168
Individual Top 20
Anthony Fotis (Loy Norrix) 645, Ryan Wenman (Northwest) 622, Bryce Thomas (Northwest) 612, Hunter Connolly (Loy Norrix) 608, Gavin Merrill (Otsego) 601, Miles Lipsey (Hastings Blue) 581, Cameron Corwin (Coldwater) 577, Kolbe Hamlin (Northwest) 575, Vinnie Beckman (Coldwater) 567, Nathan Ryman (Niles) 563, Andrew Matz (Sturgis) 555, Paul Roberts (Portland) 544, Devin Harris (Loy Norrix) 553, Rylan Andrews (Portage Northern) 534, Austin Johnson (Coldwater) 534, Preston Sharpe (Niles) 520, Neal Wilson (Coloma) 516, Jeff Michael (Pennfield) 511, Caleb Henson-Bohlen (Sturgis) 509, Haneef Hampton (Loy Norrix) 506
Girls Results
Total Pins
Hastings Blue 3,012, Sturgis 2,968, Coldwater 2,848, Portage Northern 2,721, Portland 2,656, Otsego 2,628, Niles 2,610, Battle Creek Pennfield 2,600, Coloma 2,555, Gobles 2,542, South Haven 2,529, Jackson Northwest 1,997, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 1,694, Hastings Gold 1,623
Individual Top 20
Morgan Brunner (Gobles) 613, Kortnie Matz (Sturgis) 509, Essance Polley (Portage Northern) 502, Alicyn Klok (Otsego) 497, Andrea Rhodes (Hastings Blue) 493, Aubrey Rowlson (Portage Northern) 491, Abby Barton (Hastings Blue) 485, Ally Herder (Hastings Blue) 478, Lily Cook (Coldwater) 475, Chevelle Jaynes (Niles) 469, Ana Humphrey (Portland) 461, Lydia Boland (Sturgis) 458, Mackenzie Hosbein (Coloma) 450, Hope Dunn (Loy Norrix) 446, Ameilia Poole (South Haven) 439, McKinley Kinnane (Otsego) 437, Angel Walsh (Niles) 436, Jaden Halder (Pennfield) 435, Kami Kimes (Sturgis) 435, Savannah Hamilton (Coloma) 413
Additional Niles Results
Josslyn Maples (Niles) 394, Madison Brook 272, Octavia Neal 150