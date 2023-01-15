Daily Data: Sunday, Jan. 15

Published 9:30 am Sunday, January 15, 2023

By Staff Report

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Buck Super Dual 1

At Buchanan

Niles results

Niles d. Hopkins 42-31

Niles d. Sturgis 48-12

Niles d. Buchanan 48-8

Niles d. Bangor 44-30

Niles d. Eau Claire 55-10

 

Undefeated Wrestlers

150: Ezra Vance, 165: Sam Rucker, 175: Julian Means-Flewellen

 

Clark Walker Memorial

At Bronson

BRONSON 45, BRANDYWINE 28

106: Josmar Perez (BW) p. Jason Greenfield 0:30; 113: Aiden Fill (BR) p. Matt Veach 1:21; 120: Kaiden Rieth (BW) t.f. Owen Kimmons 17-0; 126: Perry Lake (BR) p. Brady Schoff 1:04; 132: Drake Heath (BW) d. Logan Long 6-1; 138: Layne Knisely (BR) p. Halle Borders 0:59; 144: Brycen Fincham (BR) wins by forfeit; 150: Drew Seekman (BR) wins by forfeit; 157: Doug Hawley (BW) p. Mason Lindsey 2:51; 165: Gavin Schoff (BW) d. Carson Norton 8-4; 175: Jacob Britten (BR) p. Josh Patrolia 1:06; 190: Jacob Dixon (BR) p. Carter Sobecki 0:38; 215: Phillip McLaurin (BW) d. Matthew Blankenship 5-1; 285: Everardo Lozada (BR) d. Cael Vansandt 6-1

 

LAWTON 46, BRANDYWINE 33

106: Josmar Perez (BW) wins by forfeit; 113: Austin Garcia (L) m.d. Matt Veach 9-1; 120: Cameron Vyverman (L) p. Brady Schoff 1:59; 126: Kaiden Rieth (BW) d. Victer Ruimveld 11-4; 132: Drake Heath (BW) p. Degan Whipple 3:08; 138: Caleb Mallory (L) p. Cory Whitman 1:15; 144: Dustin Mallory (L) wins by forfeit; 150: JJ Crall (L) wins by forfeit; 157: Gavin Schoff (BW) p. Blake Holder 4:41; 165: Andrew Vantuyl (L) p. Doug Hawley 1:15; 175: Carter Cosby (L) p. Josh Patrolia 0:50; 190: Caleb Stanley (L) p. Carter Sobecki 1:26; 215: Phillip McLaurin (BW) wins by forfeit; 285: Cael Vansandt (BW) wins by forfeit

BRANDYWINE 60. MILAN 9

106: Josmar Perez (BW) wins by forfeit; 113: Matt Veach (BW) p. Dylan Spencer 3:35; 120: Kaiden Rieth (BW) p. Jackson Hoover 1:28; 126: Brady Schoff (BW) wins by forfeit; 132: Drake Heath (BW) wins by forfeit; 138: Double forfeit 144: Alec Ensign (M) p. Cory Whitman 3:02; 150: Double forfeit 157: Peter Pena (M) d. Gavin Schoff 9-4; 165: Doug Hawley (BW) p. Tasen Bevins 5:01; 175: Josh Patrolia (BW) p. Joseph Edmunds 3:12; 190: Carter Sobecki (BW) p. Elliot Elias 2:17; 215: Phillip McLaurin (BW) p. Gabriel Justavino 1:20; 285: Cael Vansandt (BW) p. Brody Lopez 1:33

 

BRANDYWINE 37, VICKSBURG 36

106: Josmar Perez (BW) p. Braeden Mourey 1:57; 113: Matt Veach (BW) p. M`Caleb Dean 1:28; 120: Kaiden Rieth (BW) m.d. Ben Culver 13-4; 126: JP Culver (V) over p. Schoff 0:57; 132: Double forfeit 138: Drake Heath (BW) t.f. Caden Town 18-3; 144: Greyson Young (V) p. Cory Whitman 4:57; 150: Skye Smith (V) wins by forfeit; 157: Doug Hawley (BW) m.d. Daxton Rugg 11-3; 165: Gavin Schoff (BW) p. Hunter Town 5:12; 175: Ty Barnes (V) p. Josh Patrolia 2:43; 190: Carter Mann (V) p. Carter Sobecki 0:12; 215: Phillip McLaurin (BW) p. Cooper Androsky 0:57; 285: Grant Daniels (V) p. Cael Vansandt 1:04

 

BRANDYWINE 39, WHITE PIEGON 36

106: Mazzy Lambert (WP) d. Josmar Perez 1-0; 113: Hunter Pant (WP) p. Matt Veach 5:21; 120: Brady Schoff (BW) p. Ian Johnson 3:13; 126: Kaiden Rieth (BW) p. Drew Johnson 1:12; 132: Drake Heath (BW) p. Gavin McGrady 2:52; 138: Jesse Fielis (WP) p. Cory Whitman 4:43; 144: Cole Jackson (WP) wins by forfeit; 150: Evan Rudloff (WP) wins by forfeit; 157: Doug Hawley (BW) p. Dace Kochel 0:32; 165: Gavin Schoff (BW) wins by forfeit; 175: Caleb Lane (WP) d. Josh Patrolia 7-0; 190: Carter Sobecki (BW) p. Norberto Monroy 1:55; 215: Phillip McLaurin (BW) d. Seth Miller 3-2; 285: Chaz Underwood (WP) p. Cael Vansandt 3:59

 

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Northview Girls Invitational

At Grand Rapids

Brandywine Results

100: Anabel Ocampo 2-2

130: Ericka Bergenham 1-2

135/140: Halle Borders 0-2

145: Maddison Ward 3-2, third-place

235: Mackenzie Wills 0-3, fourth place

 

BOWLING

Girls Results

NILES 24, PAW PAW 6

At Rainbow Lanes, Paw Paw

Baker Match 1

Niles 143, Paw Paw 30

Baker Match 2

Niles 67, Paw Paw 61

 

Regular Matches

Niles 915, Paw Paw 620

 

Niles Results

Chevelle Jaynes 167, 203; 370; Angel Walsh 159, 112, 271; Vivian Anderson 59, 56, 115; Octavia Neal 72, 87, 159

 

Boys Results

NILES 29, PAW PAW 1

Baker Match 1

Niles 199, Paw Paw 134

Baker Match 2

Niles 172, Paw Paw 124

 

Regular Matches

Niles 1,608, Paw Paw 1,297

 

Niles Results

Preston Sharpe 170; Adam Jackson 143; Trenton Phillips 161, 179, 340; Conner Weston 172, 186, 358

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WOLVERINE CONFERENCE

Vicksburg            6-0       10-0

Edwardsburg      4-1       7-3

Paw Paw              4-2       6-4

Otsego                 3-2       6-5

Three Rivers      2-3       5-3

Plainwell            2-4       5-5

Sturgis                1-4       2-6

Niles                   0-6       0-10

 

LAKELAND CONFERENCE

Buchanan         4-0       8-1

Brandywine     3-1       6-1

B. Harbor         2-2    8-4

Dowagiac         1-3      5-4

B. Springs       0-4      3-7

 

SOUTHWEST 10 CONFERENCE

Cassopolis        5-0       7-2

Mendon            4-1       8-1

Bl’mingdale     4-1       5-4

Hartford           2-1       2-5

Marcellus         3-2       4-4

Centreville        2-2       2-6

W. Pigeon         2-3       4-6

Decatur            1-3        1-7

Bangor             0-4       4-6

Comstock        0-6       0-7

 

SCORING LEADERS

                                                G        PTS        AVG

Faith Carson, Buch.               9          158      17.6

Adeline Gill, Bran.                  7           96       13.7

Maggie Weller, Dowa.            9         104       11.6

LaBria Austin, Buch.              9          102      11.3

Alanah Smith, Dowa.             9           97       10.8

Averie Markel, Edw.               10        107      10.7

Atyanna Alford, Cass             9            95      10.6

