Daily Data: Sunday, Jan. 15 Published 9:30 am Sunday, January 15, 2023

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Buck Super Dual 1

At Buchanan

Niles results

Niles d. Hopkins 42-31

Niles d. Sturgis 48-12

Niles d. Buchanan 48-8

Niles d. Bangor 44-30

Niles d. Eau Claire 55-10

Undefeated Wrestlers

150: Ezra Vance, 165: Sam Rucker, 175: Julian Means-Flewellen

Clark Walker Memorial

At Bronson

BRONSON 45, BRANDYWINE 28

106: Josmar Perez (BW) p. Jason Greenfield 0:30; 113: Aiden Fill (BR) p. Matt Veach 1:21; 120: Kaiden Rieth (BW) t.f. Owen Kimmons 17-0; 126: Perry Lake (BR) p. Brady Schoff 1:04; 132: Drake Heath (BW) d. Logan Long 6-1; 138: Layne Knisely (BR) p. Halle Borders 0:59; 144: Brycen Fincham (BR) wins by forfeit; 150: Drew Seekman (BR) wins by forfeit; 157: Doug Hawley (BW) p. Mason Lindsey 2:51; 165: Gavin Schoff (BW) d. Carson Norton 8-4; 175: Jacob Britten (BR) p. Josh Patrolia 1:06; 190: Jacob Dixon (BR) p. Carter Sobecki 0:38; 215: Phillip McLaurin (BW) d. Matthew Blankenship 5-1; 285: Everardo Lozada (BR) d. Cael Vansandt 6-1

LAWTON 46, BRANDYWINE 33

106: Josmar Perez (BW) wins by forfeit; 113: Austin Garcia (L) m.d. Matt Veach 9-1; 120: Cameron Vyverman (L) p. Brady Schoff 1:59; 126: Kaiden Rieth (BW) d. Victer Ruimveld 11-4; 132: Drake Heath (BW) p. Degan Whipple 3:08; 138: Caleb Mallory (L) p. Cory Whitman 1:15; 144: Dustin Mallory (L) wins by forfeit; 150: JJ Crall (L) wins by forfeit; 157: Gavin Schoff (BW) p. Blake Holder 4:41; 165: Andrew Vantuyl (L) p. Doug Hawley 1:15; 175: Carter Cosby (L) p. Josh Patrolia 0:50; 190: Caleb Stanley (L) p. Carter Sobecki 1:26; 215: Phillip McLaurin (BW) wins by forfeit; 285: Cael Vansandt (BW) wins by forfeit

BRANDYWINE 60. MILAN 9

106: Josmar Perez (BW) wins by forfeit; 113: Matt Veach (BW) p. Dylan Spencer 3:35; 120: Kaiden Rieth (BW) p. Jackson Hoover 1:28; 126: Brady Schoff (BW) wins by forfeit; 132: Drake Heath (BW) wins by forfeit; 138: Double forfeit 144: Alec Ensign (M) p. Cory Whitman 3:02; 150: Double forfeit 157: Peter Pena (M) d. Gavin Schoff 9-4; 165: Doug Hawley (BW) p. Tasen Bevins 5:01; 175: Josh Patrolia (BW) p. Joseph Edmunds 3:12; 190: Carter Sobecki (BW) p. Elliot Elias 2:17; 215: Phillip McLaurin (BW) p. Gabriel Justavino 1:20; 285: Cael Vansandt (BW) p. Brody Lopez 1:33

BRANDYWINE 37, VICKSBURG 36

106: Josmar Perez (BW) p. Braeden Mourey 1:57; 113: Matt Veach (BW) p. M`Caleb Dean 1:28; 120: Kaiden Rieth (BW) m.d. Ben Culver 13-4; 126: JP Culver (V) over p. Schoff 0:57; 132: Double forfeit 138: Drake Heath (BW) t.f. Caden Town 18-3; 144: Greyson Young (V) p. Cory Whitman 4:57; 150: Skye Smith (V) wins by forfeit; 157: Doug Hawley (BW) m.d. Daxton Rugg 11-3; 165: Gavin Schoff (BW) p. Hunter Town 5:12; 175: Ty Barnes (V) p. Josh Patrolia 2:43; 190: Carter Mann (V) p. Carter Sobecki 0:12; 215: Phillip McLaurin (BW) p. Cooper Androsky 0:57; 285: Grant Daniels (V) p. Cael Vansandt 1:04

BRANDYWINE 39, WHITE PIEGON 36

106: Mazzy Lambert (WP) d. Josmar Perez 1-0; 113: Hunter Pant (WP) p. Matt Veach 5:21; 120: Brady Schoff (BW) p. Ian Johnson 3:13; 126: Kaiden Rieth (BW) p. Drew Johnson 1:12; 132: Drake Heath (BW) p. Gavin McGrady 2:52; 138: Jesse Fielis (WP) p. Cory Whitman 4:43; 144: Cole Jackson (WP) wins by forfeit; 150: Evan Rudloff (WP) wins by forfeit; 157: Doug Hawley (BW) p. Dace Kochel 0:32; 165: Gavin Schoff (BW) wins by forfeit; 175: Caleb Lane (WP) d. Josh Patrolia 7-0; 190: Carter Sobecki (BW) p. Norberto Monroy 1:55; 215: Phillip McLaurin (BW) d. Seth Miller 3-2; 285: Chaz Underwood (WP) p. Cael Vansandt 3:59

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Northview Girls Invitational

At Grand Rapids

Brandywine Results

100: Anabel Ocampo 2-2

130: Ericka Bergenham 1-2

135/140: Halle Borders 0-2

145: Maddison Ward 3-2, third-place

235: Mackenzie Wills 0-3, fourth place

BOWLING

Girls Results

NILES 24, PAW PAW 6

At Rainbow Lanes, Paw Paw

Baker Match 1

Niles 143, Paw Paw 30

Baker Match 2

Niles 67, Paw Paw 61

Regular Matches

Niles 915, Paw Paw 620

Niles Results

Chevelle Jaynes 167, 203; 370; Angel Walsh 159, 112, 271; Vivian Anderson 59, 56, 115; Octavia Neal 72, 87, 159

Boys Results

NILES 29, PAW PAW 1

Baker Match 1

Niles 199, Paw Paw 134

Baker Match 2

Niles 172, Paw Paw 124

Regular Matches

Niles 1,608, Paw Paw 1,297

Niles Results

Preston Sharpe 170; Adam Jackson 143; Trenton Phillips 161, 179, 340; Conner Weston 172, 186, 358

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WOLVERINE CONFERENCE

Vicksburg 6-0 10-0

Edwardsburg 4-1 7-3

Paw Paw 4-2 6-4

Otsego 3-2 6-5

Three Rivers 2-3 5-3

Plainwell 2-4 5-5

Sturgis 1-4 2-6

Niles 0-6 0-10

LAKELAND CONFERENCE

Buchanan 4-0 8-1

Brandywine 3-1 6-1

B. Harbor 2-2 8-4

Dowagiac 1-3 5-4

B. Springs 0-4 3-7

SOUTHWEST 10 CONFERENCE

Cassopolis 5-0 7-2

Mendon 4-1 8-1

Bl’mingdale 4-1 5-4

Hartford 2-1 2-5

Marcellus 3-2 4-4

Centreville 2-2 2-6

W. Pigeon 2-3 4-6

Decatur 1-3 1-7

Bangor 0-4 4-6

Comstock 0-6 0-7

SCORING LEADERS

G PTS AVG

Faith Carson, Buch. 9 158 17.6

Adeline Gill, Bran. 7 96 13.7

Maggie Weller, Dowa. 9 104 11.6

LaBria Austin, Buch. 9 102 11.3

Alanah Smith, Dowa. 9 97 10.8

Averie Markel, Edw. 10 107 10.7

Atyanna Alford, Cass 9 95 10.6