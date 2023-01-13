Niles woman injured in single-vehicle Milton Township crash Published 11:36 am Friday, January 13, 2023

MILTON TOWNSHIP — A Niles woman received minor injuries following a single-vehicle Milton Township crash Thursday evening, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that at approximately 6:40 p.m. Thursday, his office was called to investigate a personal injury crash near the intersection of Redfield Street and Gumwood Road in Milton Township.

The investigation shows that Kyra Moore, 23, of Niles, was traveling east on Redfield Street, near Gumwood Road, when Moore crossed the centerline into the oncoming lane of traffic before leaving the roadway. Moore’s vehicle struck some brush on the shoulder of the roadway. Moore was transported by SMCAS Ambulance, to Corewell Health Niles Hospital for minor injuries sustained during the crash.

Seatbelts were worn at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor of the crash. Assisting agencies include Milton Township Fire and SMCAS Ambulance.