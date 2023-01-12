Young Professionals to host inaugural Second Hand Second Chance Adult Prom Published 4:18 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

DOWAGIAC — A local organization is gearing up to host an event that will allow guests to create new prom memories as adults.

The Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac will be hosting its inaugural Second Hand Second Chance Adult Prom from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Dowagiac Elks Lodge, 300 Riverside Dr., Dowagiac.

The event for ages 21-and-up will feature dancing, music by DJ Tru, food, a cash bar and a photo booth.

Contributing businesses include Flowers by Anna, Lux Parlor, Baker’s Rhapsody, Sister Lakes Brewing Company and makeup artist Kayla Heffington. The Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac Facebook page will be updated in the coming weeks with deals for the event.

Tickets cost $30 per person and $50 per couple, with proceeds going toward the Freedom Fireworks fund.

Organizers Jessica Shank and Rebecca Steenbeke said that following the success of the organization’s daddy-daughter and mommy-son events, the community’s desire for an adult-only event grew in demand.

“We’ve had community members asking for an adult only event, which was the catalyst for this,” Steenbeke said. “I had a client specifically suggest a prom. I brought that to the group and different ways to do it and we came up with the idea of a second hand prom. The Elks has always been supportive of everything we’ve done. We thought it would be a great opportunity to partner with them for an event.”

Shank and Steenbeke encourage guests to come dressed in second hand attire, such as used formal dresses, wedding dresses, suits or tuxedos. The group asks that no blue jeans be worn to the event.

“We’re not expecting people to spend hundreds of dollars,” Steenbeke said. “Some women are very excited to wear wedding dresses. Prom dresses, wedding dresses, pageant dresses.You don’t have to go out and get something.”

According to the duo, the event is receiving a positive response.

“It’s been great actually,” Shank said. “Probably the most Facebook shares for an event we’ve hosted. We reached out to neighboring communities like Niles and Cassopolis. It’s been received really well.”

“It has been amazing,” Steenbeke said. “I’ve had people in town talk to me about how excited they are.There’s so much positivity, it’s been really great.”

Tickets can be purchased online at https://ypgdevents.ticketleap.com. Shank and Steenbeke believe the event will give guests the chance to have fun and make new memories with friends for a good cause.

“From a fundraising point of view, funds will go to fireworks,” Steenbeke said. “It will enable us to have a bigger, better show. As far as community, it’s something fun that adults can have fun with. We have fun as a group, this is gonna be fun.”