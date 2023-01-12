Rosemerry Yaw Published 4:53 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

Aug. 29, 1935-Jan. 6, 2023

Rosemerry B. Yaw was welcomed into heaven on Jan. 6, 2023. She was born on Aug. 29, 1935, in Niles, Michigan to Irvin & Thelma Fletcher. She was named after her great Aunt, Rose B. Merry. On Sept. 15, 1956, she married Robert Edmund Yaw in her parents’ back yard.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She kept us all together with love and care; she was our family glue and her love will continue to flow through our daily lives.

Most importantly, Rosie helped build a family she was immensely proud of and always there for them. She instilled values of faith, service and selflessness that will carry on in those that survive her.

Rosie, or “Nanny” to her family, was a compassionate, kind-hearted, and generous woman who shared God’s love with all she met. She was a force of good in her community, helping to start Trinity United Methodist Church in Niles, weekly breakfast service to those in need at Broadway Christian Parrish in South Bend, and started the first United Methodist Women’s group at Northwest United Methodist in South Bend where she attended.

Preceding Rosie was her husband Robert E. Yaw, her parents Irvin & Thelma Fletcher, and a son Thomas Yaw.

Rosie is survived by her children: Steve (Helen) Yaw, Jeff (Carol Geisler) Yaw, and Connie (Randy) Harper.

Rosie is also survived by her Grandchildren: Heather (Vince) DeLalla, Jennifer (Jake) Wozniak, Jordan Harper, Kelly Harper, and Benjamin Geisler-Yaw.

Rosie’s great-grandchildren are Samantha Paige Wozniak, Molly Reece Wozniak, and Magnolia Rosemerry Harper.

Also surviving is Rosie’s brother Rodger (Marsha) Fletcher of Belmont, NC and Sister Ellen Kizer of Buchanan, MI, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Life will be held Saturday April 22, 2023, at Northwest United Methodist Church 21855 Brick Rd South Bend, IN. Visitation will be from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm. The service will start at 2:30 pm.

Condolences, photos, and memories can be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services