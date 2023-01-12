Rodney L. Buck Published 2:25 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

Aug. 20, 1967-Jan. 8, 2023

Rodney Leslie Buck, 55, of Vandalia, died peacefully Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began Aug. 20, 1967, in Niles, Michigan, one of four children born to David Sr. and Barbara (Vaughn) Buck.

Rodney loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and mushroom hunting. He was mechanically inclined and enjoyed working on cars and trucks. He was employed by American Axle for over seventeen years. Rodney cherished spending time with his family.

Rodney will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his father, David Buck Sr. of Jones; one sister, Tanya (Michael) Bonds of Elkhart, Indiana; two brothers, David (Debbie) Buck, Jr. of Three Rivers, Shawn (Loretta) Buck of Elkhart, Indiana; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Family and friends will gather for a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel in Cassopolis. Please share a memory or leave a message online: wagnercares.com