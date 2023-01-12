Lori Reed-Ruff Published 4:55 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

April 9, 1975-Jan. 6, 2023

Lori A. Reed-Ruff, 47, of Dowagiac, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.

Lori’s family will be honoring her privately. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at www.newellchapel.com.

Lori was born April 9, 1975, in Kalamazoo, to Fred Ruff and Andrea (Simmons) Ruff. She attended Decatur High School. Lori was creative and loved making and selling jewelry. She loved to travel and enjoyed outdoor activities. Most of all she loved her family and will be greatly missed by her entire family, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Lori is survived by her children, Cameron Ruff and Dani Reed; step-daughter, Alex; her father, Fred Ruff; Step-mother, Jaqueline Ruff; siblings, Tonya Ruff and her children, Sarah, Sydney and Stephanie; Fred (Monica) Ruff, Jr., and their children, Mary, Seth, Rawon and Maeba; Jody (Karen) Ruff, and their children, Morgan, Kelsey and Korey; Kelli (Jared) Clark and their children, Dean and Gracelynne; Alexa Reed and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Andrea Simmons.