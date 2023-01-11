Daily Data: Wednesday, Jan. 11
Published 12:13 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BRANDYWINE 41, DOWAGIAC 40
At Niles
DOWAGIAC 40
Josie Lock 0, Rebecca Guernsey 2, Faith Green 0, Maggie Weller 14, Marlie Carpenter 2, Audrey Johnson 11, Alanah Smith 11. TOTALS: 18 4-12 40
BRANDYWINE 41
Adeline Gill 7, Adelyn Drotoz 14, Ireland Prenkert 6, Tressa Hullinger 2, Paige Krisher 0, Miley Young 2, Kadence Brumitt 7, Cortney Bates 3. TOTALS: 15 4-7 41
Dowagiac 10 26 32 40
Brandywine 8 18 25 41
3-point baskets: Dowagiac 0, Brandywine 7 (Drotoz 4, Prenkert 2, Bates). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 11 (Green), Brandywine 15 (none). Varsity records: Dowagiac 4-4, 0-3 Lakeland; Brandywine 5-1, 2-1 Lakeland
EDWARDSBURG 36, PORTAGE CENTRAL 22
At Edwardsburg
PORTAGE CENTRAL 22
Madison Cutter 2, Macy Searles 4, Levie Wilks 5, Rylee Stephenson 4, Tyler Bronkema 2, Aubrey Phenkie 2, Raegan Thomas 3. TOTALS: 7 6-11 22
EDWARDSBURG 36
Maddie Pobuda 6, Kenzie Schaible 3, Averie Markel 5, Kourtney Zarycki 7, Chloe Baker 9, Lindsey Dalenberg 0, Abby Bossler 2, Val Johnson 0, Caitlin Tighe 4. TOTALS: 11 7-10 36
Portage Central 5 11 18 22
Edwardsburg 9 23 32 36
3-point baskets: Portage Central 2 (Searles 1, Wilks 1), Edwardsburg 7 (Pobuda 2, Schaible 1, Markel 1, Zarycki 1, Baker 1, Tighe 1). Total fouls: Portage Central 12, Edwardsburg 14. Varsity records: Portage Central 2-4, Edwardsburg 6-3
BUCHANAN 67, BERRIEN SPRINGS 18
At Berrien Springs
BUCHANAN 67
Maddie Young 4, Jillian McKean 2, LaBria Austin 6, Caito Horvath 0, Hannah Herman 6, Katie Ailes 4, Alyssa Carson 26, Hannah Tompkins 5, Faith Carson 14. TOTALS: 25 11-18 67
BERRIEN SPRINGS 18
Lillian Weigand 2, Allison Weigand 2, Grace Constable 4, Zion Ellis 6, Aubre Smith 4. TOTALS: 9 0-5 18
Buchanan 17 39 55 67
Berrien Springs 4 10 14 18
3-point baskets: Buchanan 6 (A. Carson 3, F. Carson 2, Tompkins 1), Berrien Springs 0. Total fouls: Buchanan 10, Berrien Springs 12. Varsity records: Buchanan 7-1, 4-0 Lakeland Conference; Berrien Springs 3-6. 0-3 Lakeland Conference
CASSOPOLIS 64, NILES 46
At Cassopolis
NILES 46
Lacheryl Hampton 4, Elly Matlock 7, Anastasia Kopczynski 4, Madison Zache 1, Kloe Kiggins 3, Jessica Thornton 3, Kenzie Lakes 2, Alexandra Gerrits 6, Amirah Lee 15, Tanaya Brown 1. TOTALS: 15 14-22 46
CASSOPOLIS 64
Jania Williams 1, Alexis Millirans 6, Quianna Murray 19, Mackenzie Boyer 7, Atyanna Alford 5, Janayla Franklin 3, Makayla Robinson 5, Ryley Bowsher 18. TOTALS: 18 21-37 64
Niles 9 24 36 46
Cassopolis 12 25 38 64
3-point baskets: Niles 2 (Kiggins 1, Thornton 1), Cassopolis 7 (Murray 4, Robinson 1, Bowsher 1, Millirans 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 28 (Thornton, Kiggins), Cassopolis 22. Varsity records: Niles 0-9, Cassopolis 6-2
BOYS BASKETBALL
BRANDYWINE 61, DOWAGIAC 29
At Niles
DOWAGIAC 29
Braylan Wade 3, Joshua Winchester-Jones 8, Isaiah Fitchett 9, Christian Wheaton 4, Isiah Hill 3, B Hernandez 0, Ben Klann 2, Demario McNichols 0, Travis Rehborg 0. TOTALS: 12 2-8 29
BRANDYWINE 61
Jamier Palmer 12, Nylen Goins 11, Robert Whiting 10, Jaraemiahh Palmer 10, Michael Palmer 4, Brock Dye 2, Bryan Linley 6, Jayden Spitler 2, Kevin Roberts 0, Robert Hartz 0, Ethan Adamczyk 0, Brad Covington 4, Caiden Wagley 0. TOTALS: 25 6-12 61
Dowagiac 5 13 18 29
Brandywine 16 28 51 61
3-point baskets: Dowagiac 3 (Wade, Winchester-Jones, Fitchett), Brandywine 5 (Ja. Palmer 2, Goins 2. Jer. Palmer). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 11 (none), Brandywine 10 (none). Varsity records: Dowagiac 1-6, 0-2 Lakeland; Brandywine 7-0, 3-0 Lakeland
EDWARDSBURG 56, PORTAGE CENTRAL 51
At Portage
EDWARDSBURG 56
Brody Schimpa 24, Owen Eberlein 6, Mason Crist 6, Will Moore 10, Annon Billingsley 3, Matt Anders 7. TOTALS: 19 11-13 56
PORTAGE CENTRAL 51
Payton Porter 11, N. Swope 4, Ben Johnson 2, Gavin Grueter 6, A. Beachnau 26, A. Kiessling 2. TOTALS: 19 2-4 51
Edwardsburg 9 23 39 56
Portage Central 13 26 38 51
3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 7 (Schimpa 4, Moore 2, Billingsley 1), Portage Central 11 (Beachnau 8, Grueter 2, Porter 1). Total fouls: Edwardsburg 11, Portage Central 10. Varsity records: Edwardsburg 3-3, Portage Central 2-5
NILES 55, CASSOPOLIS 52
At Niles
CASSOPOLIS 52
Davion Goins 16, Malachi Ward 10, Logan Pflug 4, Kenny May 18, Jadyn Baucam 2, Kaiden VanSyckle 2. TOTALS: 19 10-17 52
NILES 55
Jayson Johnson 8, Acie Kirtdoll 0, Anthony Brady Jr. 19, Talen Bennett 3, Mike Phillips 19, Brayden Favors 4, Alec Lozada 2, Ethan Chambliss 0. TOTALS: 17 13-17 55
Cassopolis 12 30 40 52
Niles 8 20 37 55
3-point baskets: Cassopolis 4 (Ward 2, Goins 1, Pflug 1), Niles 8 (Brady 4, Phillips 1, Bennett 1, J. Johnson 1, Favors 1). Total fouls: Cassopolis 14, Niles 16. Varsity records: Cassopolis 4-2, Niles 3-4