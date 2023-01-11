Daily Data: Wednesday, Jan. 11

Published 12:13 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

By Scott Novak

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BRANDYWINE 41, DOWAGIAC 40

At Niles

DOWAGIAC 40

Josie Lock 0, Rebecca Guernsey 2, Faith Green 0, Maggie Weller 14, Marlie Carpenter 2, Audrey Johnson 11, Alanah Smith 11. TOTALS: 18 4-12 40

BRANDYWINE 41

Adeline Gill 7, Adelyn Drotoz 14, Ireland Prenkert 6, Tressa Hullinger 2, Paige Krisher 0, Miley Young 2, Kadence Brumitt 7, Cortney Bates 3. TOTALS: 15 4-7 41

 

Dowagiac        10        26        32        40

Brandywine     8          18        25        41

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 0, Brandywine 7 (Drotoz 4, Prenkert 2, Bates). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 11 (Green), Brandywine 15 (none). Varsity records: Dowagiac 4-4, 0-3 Lakeland; Brandywine 5-1, 2-1 Lakeland

 

EDWARDSBURG 36, PORTAGE CENTRAL 22

At Edwardsburg

PORTAGE CENTRAL 22

Madison Cutter 2, Macy Searles 4, Levie Wilks 5, Rylee Stephenson 4, Tyler Bronkema 2, Aubrey Phenkie 2, Raegan Thomas 3. TOTALS: 7 6-11 22

EDWARDSBURG 36

Maddie Pobuda 6, Kenzie Schaible 3, Averie Markel 5, Kourtney Zarycki 7, Chloe Baker 9, Lindsey Dalenberg 0, Abby Bossler 2, Val Johnson 0, Caitlin Tighe 4. TOTALS: 11 7-10 36

 

Portage Central           5          11        18        22

Edwardsburg               9          23        32        36

3-point baskets: Portage Central 2 (Searles 1, Wilks 1), Edwardsburg 7 (Pobuda 2, Schaible 1, Markel 1, Zarycki 1, Baker 1, Tighe 1). Total fouls: Portage Central 12, Edwardsburg 14. Varsity records: Portage Central 2-4, Edwardsburg 6-3

 

BUCHANAN 67, BERRIEN SPRINGS 18

At Berrien Springs

BUCHANAN 67

Maddie Young 4, Jillian McKean 2, LaBria Austin 6, Caito Horvath 0, Hannah Herman 6, Katie Ailes 4, Alyssa Carson 26, Hannah Tompkins 5, Faith Carson 14. TOTALS: 25 11-18 67

BERRIEN SPRINGS 18

Lillian Weigand 2, Allison Weigand 2, Grace Constable 4, Zion Ellis 6, Aubre Smith 4. TOTALS: 9 0-5 18

 

Buchanan                    17        39        55        67

Berrien Springs           4          10        14        18

3-point baskets: Buchanan 6 (A. Carson 3, F. Carson 2, Tompkins 1), Berrien Springs 0. Total fouls: Buchanan 10, Berrien Springs 12. Varsity records: Buchanan 7-1, 4-0 Lakeland Conference; Berrien Springs 3-6. 0-3 Lakeland Conference

 

CASSOPOLIS 64, NILES 46

At Cassopolis

NILES 46

Lacheryl Hampton 4, Elly Matlock 7, Anastasia Kopczynski 4, Madison Zache 1, Kloe Kiggins 3, Jessica Thornton 3, Kenzie Lakes 2, Alexandra Gerrits 6, Amirah Lee 15, Tanaya Brown 1. TOTALS: 15 14-22 46

CASSOPOLIS 64

Jania Williams 1, Alexis Millirans 6, Quianna Murray 19, Mackenzie Boyer 7, Atyanna Alford 5, Janayla Franklin 3, Makayla Robinson 5, Ryley Bowsher 18. TOTALS: 18 21-37 64

 

Niles                               9         24        36        46

Cassopolis                   12        25        38        64

3-point baskets: Niles 2 (Kiggins 1, Thornton 1), Cassopolis 7 (Murray 4, Robinson 1, Bowsher 1, Millirans 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 28 (Thornton, Kiggins), Cassopolis 22. Varsity records: Niles 0-9, Cassopolis 6-2

 

BOYS BASKETBALL

BRANDYWINE 61, DOWAGIAC 29

At Niles

DOWAGIAC 29

Braylan Wade 3, Joshua Winchester-Jones 8, Isaiah Fitchett 9, Christian Wheaton 4, Isiah Hill 3, B Hernandez 0, Ben Klann 2, Demario McNichols 0, Travis Rehborg 0. TOTALS: 12 2-8 29

BRANDYWINE 61

Jamier Palmer 12, Nylen Goins 11, Robert Whiting 10, Jaraemiahh Palmer 10, Michael Palmer 4, Brock Dye 2, Bryan Linley 6, Jayden Spitler 2, Kevin Roberts 0, Robert Hartz 0, Ethan Adamczyk 0, Brad Covington 4, Caiden Wagley 0. TOTALS: 25 6-12 61

 

Dowagiac                    5          13        18        29

Brandywine                 16        28        51        61

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 3 (Wade, Winchester-Jones, Fitchett), Brandywine 5 (Ja. Palmer 2, Goins 2. Jer. Palmer). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 11 (none), Brandywine 10 (none). Varsity records: Dowagiac 1-6, 0-2 Lakeland; Brandywine 7-0, 3-0 Lakeland

 

EDWARDSBURG 56, PORTAGE CENTRAL 51

At Portage

EDWARDSBURG 56

Brody Schimpa 24, Owen Eberlein 6, Mason Crist 6, Will Moore 10, Annon Billingsley 3, Matt Anders 7. TOTALS: 19 11-13 56

PORTAGE CENTRAL 51

Payton Porter 11, N. Swope 4, Ben Johnson 2, Gavin Grueter 6, A. Beachnau 26, A. Kiessling 2. TOTALS: 19 2-4 51

 

Edwardsburg               9          23        39        56

Portage Central           13        26        38        51

3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 7 (Schimpa 4, Moore 2, Billingsley 1), Portage Central 11 (Beachnau 8, Grueter 2, Porter 1). Total fouls: Edwardsburg 11, Portage Central 10. Varsity records: Edwardsburg 3-3, Portage Central 2-5

 

NILES 55, CASSOPOLIS 52

At Niles

CASSOPOLIS 52

Davion Goins 16, Malachi Ward 10, Logan Pflug 4, Kenny May 18, Jadyn Baucam 2, Kaiden VanSyckle 2. TOTALS: 19 10-17 52

NILES 55

Jayson Johnson 8, Acie Kirtdoll 0, Anthony Brady Jr. 19, Talen Bennett 3, Mike Phillips 19, Brayden Favors 4, Alec Lozada 2, Ethan Chambliss 0. TOTALS: 17 13-17 55

 

Cassopolis                   12        30        40        52

Niles                            8          20        37        55

3-point baskets: Cassopolis 4 (Ward 2, Goins 1, Pflug 1), Niles 8 (Brady 4, Phillips 1, Bennett 1, J. Johnson 1, Favors 1). Total fouls: Cassopolis 14, Niles 16. Varsity records: Cassopolis 4-2, Niles 3-4

