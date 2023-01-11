Cassopolis nonprofit to host annual MLK Day celebration Published 1:11 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A local nonprofit organization is gearing up to host its annual events celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Cassopolis-based nonprofit organization League for Encouraging Empowerment will be hosting its 24th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration and has events planned for community members to attend.

At 5 p.m. Saturday, January 14, LEE will host its Scholarship Fundraiser Dinner and Ceremony. Each Ticket is $25, with proceeds going toward scholarships for graduating seniors at Ross Beatty High School in the names of Dan Lee and Elizabeth Pittman. Both of these individuals were committed to helping the youth in this community. Dan was the originator of many sports events for our youth and Elizabeth was a Social Worker and founding board member of our organization.

Honorable Mark Herman, Judge of the Cass County Circuit Court will be the keynote speaker and there will be readings and musical selections in addition to the delicious dinner provided. All are welcome to this event and are not obligated to purchase a dinner.

Monday, Jan. 16, will be a “Day of Service”. LEE will be providing breakfast for Stone Lake Woods and Manor Apartments in Cassopolis and Chestnut Towers Apartment in Dowagiac. Volunteers are needed to assist in preparing and packing and delivering the meals. Food preparations will begin at 7 a.m. at the Church of Cassopolis kitchen and meals will be delivered by 9 a.m.

Weather permitting, LEE will do its annual march from the US Post Office to the Historic Courthouse Parking lot at 11 a.m.

Those looking to donate can contact LEE at admin@leellc.org.