Roundup: Bobcats’ Ward remains undefeated; Niles wins at Mendon Published 10:58 am Monday, January 9, 2023

GRAND HAVEN — Teams continue to head back into action as the Christmas break is coming to a close.

In wrestling, Brandywine sent five female wrestlers to the Adam H. Provencal Invitational in Grand Haven, while the boys team finished runner-up at the Dan Taylor Memorial in Hillsdale.

The Bobcats’ Maddison Ward remained undefeated on the season as she went 4-0 and captured the 145-pound championship.

Ward pinned Shayla Nickoson, of Constantine, in 1:30, pinned Kierra Fivenson, of Clinton, in 22 seconds, won by major decision over Holt’s Ciara Holtry, 10-0, and pinned Abrielle VanderZwaag, of West Ottawa, in the championship match in 2:57.

Brandywine won 3-1 at Hillsdale as the Bobcats defeated Blissfield 45-34, Hillsdale 54-27 and Springport 43-27. Quincy defeated Brandywine 43-24.

Josmar Perez (106), Kaiden Rieth (120/126) and Gavin Schoff (157/165) were all undefeated on the day.

Brandywine hosts Buchanan, Dowagiac and Berrien Springs in a Lakeland Conference dual starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Niles Wrestling

The Vikings continued to roll through its competition in the new year as they went 5-0 to win the Mendon Invitational Saturday.

Niles defeated Mendon 67-12, Battle Creek Harper Creek 78-0, Marcellus 78-6, Coloma 78-5 and Bloomingdale 72-9 in the championship match.

Going 5-0 on the day for the Vikings were Lloyd Brown, Brock Clendendin, Ezra Vance, Michael Chisonga, Sam Rucker and Jimmy Gaya. Carson Rachels and Julian Means-Flewellen were both 4-0, while Alex Johnson and John Muday were both 5-0.

Going 2-0 were Aiden Brazo, Isaiah Moore and Samarion Love.

The Vikings travel to Sturgis for a Wolverine Conference match, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Edwardsburg Wrestling

The Eddies finished third at the Adam H. Provencal Invitational at Grand Haven Saturday.

Thornapple-Kellogg captured the team championship with 168 points, Gull Lake was second with 166 points. Edwardsburg finished with 161.5 points.

Winning championships for the Eddies were Colten Strawderman at 144 pounds and Nathan Andrina at 165 pounds. Finishing second was Austin Mark at 190 pounds, while Keegan Parsons was third at 126 pounds.

The Eddies join Niles at Sturgis for a Wolverine Conference match Wednesday.

Dowagiac Wrestling

The Chieftains went 3-2 at the Three Rivers Super Duals on Saturday.

Dowagiac defeated Hartford 43-36, Rainbow 61-12 and Thornapple-Kellogg 56-24. Lawton defeated the Chieftains 39-27, while Portage Northern defeated Dowagiac on criteria after the two teams tied at 42-42.

Going undefeated on the day were AJ Munson (106), Dustin Sirk (132), Roman Paredes (150) and Andrew Hartman (175).

Dowagiac travels to Niles to compete in a Lakeland Conference quad hosted by Brandywine.