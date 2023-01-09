Rep. Paquette announces new 37th House District contact information Published 2:00 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — With the new year comes a new district for Rep. Brad Paquette (R-Niles).

Due to redistricting, Paquette now represents the people of Michigan’s new 37th House District, which includes the Berrien County townships of Galien, Weesaw, Baroda, Royalton, Sodus, Oronoko, Buchanan, Bertrand, Niles, Berrien and Pipestone, and cities of Niles and Buchanan, and the Cass County townships of Silver Creek, Pokagon, Howard, Milton, Dowagiac and Wayne.

Paquette’s Lansing office has moved to room S-886 of the House Office Building, which can be reached by mail at P.O. Box 30014, Lansing, MI 48933, by phone at (517) 373-1793, or by email at BradPaquette@House.MI.gov.

“Representing Southwest Michigan residents in the 37th House District will continue to be the highest honor of my life,” Paquette said. “This new legislative term offers much opportunity for deeper discourse around the issues facing our Great State. Please contact my office with any concerns, thoughts or ideas you have for state government, and/or if you wish to gather in person. Fellowship is my favorite part of this job, even in disagreement. I value those challenging conversations with my neighbors because we always walk away with a stronger understanding of other perspectives.”

Throughout his time in office, Paquette’s legislative priorities have included reducing tax burdens and fees, defending personal freedom, communicating how government functions, and advocating for students and parents in Michigan’s public schools. He previously served as chairman of the House School Aid and Department of Education appropriations subcommittees where he closed the funding gap between schools and created real pathways for veterans to become teachers

Prior to taking office, Paquette worked as an educator, teaching at Niles Community Schools. He lives in Niles with his wife, Sydney, and their firstborn son who they welcomed into the world last year.