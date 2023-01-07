CAINS: Solutions for Resolutions? Published 6:00 am Saturday, January 7, 2023

Can you imagine a New Year’s resolution to start smoking cigarettes? Or, how about one to add 20 lbs. and 4 inches to the waistline? Maybe a goal of getting 6 parking tickets in the new year would suffice? Well, as ridiculous as these resolutions may sound, the good news is that 23 percent of the people making resolutions will fail after the first week according to InsideOut Mastery. Only 36 percent of resolution makers are successful after the first month. With 43 percent of all people who have made resolutions already expecting to fail before February, it’s no wonder we set ourselves up to fail practically before we begin. Only 9 percent will see their resolutions through until succession.

Most people quit on the second Friday of the month, according to Strava (Running and Cycling tracking app). They named this day “Quitters Day.” Happy Quitters Day to all my friends and family who have succumbed to the tobacco’s nicotine, the Dorito bandits, the sugary pops, triple burgers with greasy fries and best wishes for a quick recovery for those who have received their anti-gym vaccination and boosters.

For me personally, it is so demoralizing when I am no longer fitting into that new shirt or pants I recently purchased. I’m sure many people have been right there by my side, in spirit, commiserating over a half gallon of Neapolitan wishing I could control that 9:30 PM stomach attack. So, what will I do differently this year? I believe I will reach for small victories. Maybe shoot for 2 lbs. of weight loss per month….? Maybe take one 15-minute walk per week….? Stop shopping when I am hungry….? See a doctor or nutritionist and get on a plan….? Well, whatever I decide, I guess I better get to it quickly, because those leftover cookies from Christmas ain’t going to eat themselves.

In all seriousness, writing down my goals has usually helped me to clarify things. If I’m not clear about what I want, I lose focus. This clarity will hopefully help me to filter out the distractions not supporting my goals. I would like to hear what your New Year’s resolutions are and how you plan to keep on track in 2023? Good Luck, stay focused and write down those resolutions.