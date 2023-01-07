Body found in Cass County field identified as 65-year-old Porter Township woman Published 10:56 am Saturday, January 7, 2023

CASS COUNTY — A body found in a LaGrange Township field Thursday afternoon was identified Friday by officials from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that fingerprints from the victim were obtained at autopsy on Friday, Jan. 6. Once the fingerprints were examined, the victim was identified as Bonnie Lou Holtz, a 65-year-old Porter Twp. resident of Cass County. The cause and manner of death is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked to call Cass County Dispatch at (269) 445-1560, Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at www.ccso.info.