Local organizations to host annual MLK Community Breakfast Published 11:58 am Friday, January 6, 2023

NILES — HOPE at Niles and Mount Calvary Baptist Church are gearing up to host their annual breakfast celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Monday, Jan. 16. The event will take place from 7 to 10 a.m. at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 601 Ferry St., Niles.

Hosted on the civil rights leader’s birthday, the event serves as an opportunity for the community to come together and honor Dr. King’s work towards racial equality.

The breakfast will feature guest panelists, live music and a special presentation display honoring local activists and community leaders. All are welcome to attend and show their support for Dr. King’s message of love, unity, and justice.

Event organizers believe Dr. King’s message is more important now than ever, and hope that the breakfast will inspire and encourage people to continue working towards a more equitable and just society.

Breakfast donations will be accepted at the door. All proceeds from the event will go towards supporting HOPE at Niles’ programs and initiatives.

For more information, please contact H.O.P.E for Niles – Helping Our People Evolve at (269) 357-1151.