D. Gilmore MacNeil

Jan. 18, 1931-Dec. 24, 2022

D. Gilmore “Gil” MacNeill, 91, of Westfield, Indiana, formerly of Niles, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Maple Park Village Nursing Home in Westfield.

Gil was born on Jan.18, 1931, to the late Clarence and Ada (Gilmore) MacNeill in Oceanside, New York. After graduating from high school Gil obtained his bachelor’s degree from Colgate University, and then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, proudly serving his country for four years, achieving the rank of 1st Lieutenant.

On Nov. 26, 1960, Gil wed the love of his life, and best friend, Marian Tillman at a ceremony in her hometown. In 1965, the family moved to Niles, Michigan where Gil worked for 25 years as an executive at National Standard. The family enjoyed traveling and spending time at their cottage on Lake Michigan.

Gil was a long-time member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Niles and served in administrative roles at the diocesan and parish level. Gil and Marian enjoyed traveling the country with Faith Alive and Cursillo, sharing their faith with others.

After retiring from National Standard, Gil ran his own business for several years in the Michiana area. In recent years, he enjoyed helping others in the community by serving at church luncheons and providing transportation for those in need.

Gil was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marian; daughter, Laura; and sister, Sylvia and her husband, Bill Smith.

He is survived by his children, David MacNeill of Houston, Texas, Heather (Andrew) Caine of Westfield, Indiana; granddaughter, Julia; brother, Neil MacNeill of Greenville, South Carolina; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of church friends and family.

Gil’s family will be hosting a memorial service at Trinity Episcopal Church in Niles on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 11 a.m.

Those wishing to make a donation in Gilmore’s memory may do so to the Trinity Episcopal Church Endowment Fund.

Photos, memories, and messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

