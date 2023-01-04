Richard Aldrich Published 1:53 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Jan. 1, 1942-Dec. 31, 2022

Richard W. Aldrich, 80, of Cassopolis, passed away on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.

He was born on Jan. 1, 1942, in Dowagiac, the son of the late W. Loren and Emanuela (Ranieri) Aldrich. Richard grew up in Dowagiac and was a graduate of Dowagiac Union High School. He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving 4 years from 1960-1964. Richard was employed by Bangor Refrigeration for many years until his retirement.

Surviving are his brother, Loren Aldrich; nephew, Gregory (Rebecca) Aldrich; niece, Jill (Mark) Hunsberger; and several other nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents and brother, Jerald Aldrich.

A private family graveside service was held in Riverside Cemetery, Dowagiac. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel, 405 Center Street, Dowagiac. Those wishing to share a memory of Richard online may do so at www.clarkch.com