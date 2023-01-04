Hazel Marie Weaver Published 1:50 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

June 13, 1966-Dec. 29, 2022

Hazel Marie Weaver, 56 of Marcellus, Michigan passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at home, surrounded by her husband, her best friend and her sister-in-law.

She was born in Ohio on June 13, 1966, the daughter of John Sexton and Joann (Emmett) Jacobs.

On June 1, 2001, in Cass she married Darron Lee Weaver, who survives her in death.

Hazel loved being a bus driver for Heritage Southwest ISD in Cassopolis because she loved her kids.

Hazel was very talented and enjoyed reading, baking, cooking, and doing crafts including crocheting and quilting. She made a quilt of an American flag, that took her about 2 months to make. She also loved her dogs.

Hazel is survived by her husband; Darron, sisters; Kendra Jacobs and Mylitta Jacobs of Marcellus, brother Mark (Kelley) Jacobs of Kalamazoo, and several nieces and nephews, and chosen sister Donna Spiech of Centreville.

Hazel is preceded in death by her parents; John and Joann and daughter; Jennifer Surach.

Cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 18, 2022, at the Mater-Ralston Funeral Home, 52780 M-40 North, Marcellus. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., with Pastor Dustin Peckinpaugh of Restoration Church officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.materralstonfuneralhome.com.