Edwardsburg teen killed in two-vehicle New Year’s Eve crash Published 8:00 am Sunday, January 1, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — An Edwardsburg teen was killed in a two-vehicle vehicle crash in LaGrange Township on New Year’s Eve, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports his Deputies responded to a fatal car crash on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway at approximately 8:34 p.m. Sunday night. Initial investigation showed that Trevor David Nelson, 57, of Edwardsburg, stopped his vehicle, halfway on the shoulder of the roadway and halfway in the southbound lane, to strap an appliance on top of their vehicle. Trevor Kyle Nelson, 18, of Edwardsburg, was in the roadway assisting in retrieving the appliance.

Richard Burpee, 49, of Cassopolis, was driving south bound on Dailey Road, and crashed into the side of the vehicle in the roadway. Trevor Kyle Nelson was pronounced deceased on scene.

This crash remains under investigation. Assisting agencies on scene were the Central Cass Fire Department, PrideCare Ambulance Service, and the Michigan State Police.