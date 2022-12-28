Wendy L. Hebron Published 1:21 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

March 27, 1940-Dec. 26, 2022

Wendy Lou Hebron, 82, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began March 27, 1940, in Peru, Illinois, one of two girls born to Ralph and Marjorie Baker.

Wendy’s interests were animals and nature. She used to frequent Indian pow-pows and she collected Native American jewelry and turquoise. She enjoyed knitting and would make gifts for others.

Wendy will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by one daughter, Toby Hebron of Cassopolis; one son, Daniel Hebron of Cassopolis; one granddaughter, Schyler (Chris) Pellett of Niles; four great grandchildren, Jennifer, Layton, Penelope, Rowena; one sister, Judith Rowell of Ossining, New York; one nephew, Timothy Rowell of Marblehead, Massachusetts; nieces, Martha Mesiti of Ossining, New York and Melissa Prew of Highland Falls, New York; and additional extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one granddaughter, Shannon Wood.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Wendy be made to your local animal shelter or charity.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com