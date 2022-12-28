Mary J. Higby Published 1:12 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Oct. 22. 1940-Dec. 27, 2022

Mary Jane Runyon Higby, 82, of Cassopolis, went to be with the Lord peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began Oct. 22, 1940, in Lehigh, Iowa, one of nine children born to Merle and Alberta Runyon. She married Thomas Dal Higby Dec. 11, 1959, in Lehigh, Iowa. After more than forty-six years of marriage, he preceded her in death July 18, 2006.

Mary graduated from the American Institute of Business with a degree in keypunch and worked the next twenty-plus years at Hormel Foods in Fort Dodge, Iowa. She retired from the Lehigh Valley Co-Op Telephone Office.

Mary was proud of her Runyon heritage and loved and cherished each and every family member. Planning the family reunion and Christmas Eve was the highlight of her year. Her family remembers her as the strongest, most optimistic, beautiful, and kindest woman they have ever known – the epitome of grace and compassion. If ever someone was in need, she was there to offer her time and reach out a helping hand.

Mary was active in Lehigh (Iowa) United Methodist Church, and Christ was the center of her life. She was a living example of Ephesians 4:32: “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God has forgiven you.” All who loved her dearly will never forget her charm, her smile and her undying love.

Mary will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by two daughters, Melody (Tom) Goodrich, Cheri (Archie) Wooley; four grandsons, Thomas Goodrich, Aaron Goodrich, Brandon Johnson, Isiah Johnson; five brothers, Richard (Phyllis) Runyon, Bruce Runyon, Gary (Georgia) Runyon, Ron Runyon, Dean (Sue) Runyon; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Duane Runyon; two sisters, Judy Runyon and Beverly Axford.

Mrs. Higby’s remains will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband in Lehigh, Iowa.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Mary be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Michigan Great Lakes Chapter, 564 South Main Street, Suite 200, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel in Cassopolis. Please share a memory or leave a message online: wagnercares.com.

“I love you” were words Mary knew until the very end. Right back atcha, Mom, forever and always.