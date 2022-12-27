James E. Dishmon Jr. Published 9:07 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Feb. 16, 1956-Dec. 17, 2022

James Ester “Skipper” Dishmon, Jr., 66, of South Bend, died peacefully Saturday, Dec.17, 2022.

His life began Feb. 16, 1956, in Chicago, Illinois, the oldest of four children born to James and Emma Dishmon, Sr.

Skipper cherished his family and enjoyed taking his grandchildren to the park. He was a generous man who never knew a stranger. He and his mother would always talk about the Chicago Bears. Skipper enjoyed do-it-yourself projects and doing things with his hands. He liked trying new foods and experiencing new things. His family says his favorite hobby was taking naps. Skipper was a great role model who can never be replaced.

Skipper will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by two daughters, Amber (Erick) Reyes, Megan (Charles) Loutzenhiser; one son, James E. “B.J.” Dishmon, III; five grandchildren, Jonathan Reyes, Erick Reyes, Serenity Reyes, Livee Loutzenhiser, Ensley Loutzenhiser; two sisters, Pamela Ann Dishmon, Valarie Pompey; two nieces, Shawnta Tepper, Symone F. Pompey, one nephew, Anthony J. Pompey, and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Chayse Loutzenhiser; and one sister, Tamara Dishmon.

Family and friends will gather Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis. Skipper will be laid to rest beside his mother in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Skipper to either St. Ann Catholic Church, Post Office Box 247, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031, or Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel in Cassopolis. Please share a memory or leave a message online: wagnercares.com